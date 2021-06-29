Plans for Jax Beach Adventure Landing site met with mixed opinions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the Adventure Landing location on Beach Boulevard expected to close by the end of the year, there are plans to turn the site into a multifamily apartment complex.

The attorney representing the development group that bought the property called it a “fresh and modern” replacement for the park, according to our news partner, the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The proposal for a 427-unit apartment complex with a four-level parking garage is being met with mixed opinions from those who live nearby.

“How could we possibly need any more condos,” said Paige Schicker. “This was just such a cool little place, and we don’t have anything else like it.”

Schicker is one of the many people who grew up going to Adventure Landing.

“It’s sad,” Schicker said. “I was talking to my cousin about it. We used to go as kids, and it hurts my heart, and we have so many memories there for sure.”

Ad

Tony Riviera said he has no problem with more housing by the beaches.

“Maybe think of a structure that offers some units for lower-income, middle income and upper income,” Riviera said.

That seems unlikely. The developer said they expect rent to be comparable to the BluWater Apartments on Beach Boulevard. Rent there is currently listed starting at $2,000 up to more than $5,000 a month.

At a Jacksonville Beach City Commission meeting Monday, the developer said they plan to get the community’s input on the future of the project.

News4Jax reached out to the lawyer representing the developer and was told we would not receive any comment about the project until at least July 5. We also reached out to Adventure Landing for comment but had not heard back as of publication.

Ad

Adventure Landing’s parent company filed for bankruptcy. According to bankruptcy documents, the Beach Boulevard park must close by October, the Daily Record reports.

On Sunday, Adventure Landing closed the doors of its location on Blanding Boulevard on Jacksonville’s Westside. It will be used by Amazon. Plans filed with the city show Amazon intends to use the site for parking for a new delivery station.

Adventure Landing also operates a third park on State Road 16 near the St. Augustine Outlets. According to the owner, there are no plans to close that facility.