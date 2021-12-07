BBB warns online shoppers of fake deals on popular gaming consoles

The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to use caution while buying gaming consoles online.
The BBB says scammers are promoting phony deals on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and other systems.
Here are tips from the BBB about how to avoid online purchase scams:
- Research the company you plan to purchase from thoroughly.
- Avoid impulse buying.
- Don’t believe prices that are too good to be true.
For more holiday tips, check out BBB.org/holiday-tips. There’s also more information from the BBB on how to shop safe this holiday season.
To file a scam report, visit BBB.org/ScamTracker.