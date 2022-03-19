Positively JAX Event: Beaches Go Green clean-up

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Positively JAX is teaming up with Beaches Go Green for a Jax Beach Community Clean-Up event. It’s designed to clean the streets and sidewalks before litter reaches our shoreline.

Jax Beach Community Clean-Up

Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Latham Park

11 Ocean Front N. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

There will be snacks and prizes for volunteers. Buckets and gloves will also be provided. Additionally, there will be reusable water bottles for sale, but you’re encouraged to bring your own.

We also want to remind you that if you haven’t signed up to join our Positively Jax Movement, we want to invite you to do so by CLICKING HERE. This is your one-stop to see, share and sign-up for all the good things happening in all our local communities.