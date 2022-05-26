Document lists safety measures that were already in place in Uvalde school district

The shooting Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 is raising safety concerns across the country, including new calls for one-way in and one-way out doors, more armed security, and other steps to better protect students. News4JAX has been looking into what safety measures were supposedly already in place in the southwest Texas school district.

We found a 2-year-old document that lists 21 preventative security measures that the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says are in place.

Here are some of them:

Locked door policy

One of the security measures is a strict locked-door policy, which requires all teachers to keep their classroom doors “closed and locked at all times.”

It doesn’t say anything about the main entrance doors, but the Texas Department of Public Safety said it’s investigating why the door was apparently unlocked that the gunman went through.

School police officers and partnership with local agencies

The district also has a six-person police department for its seven campuses. It also says it “invites” local police to come patrol campus as well, but it’s unclear if that partnership is official.

Security staff

The district also employs security workers who patrol door entrances, parking lots and perimeters of the campuses, but those staffers only work middle and high schools -- not elementary.

Perimeter fencing

The campuses are also protected by perimeter fencing, but we know from the state’s Department of Public Safety that the gunman jumped the fence at Robb Elementary School.

The list also cites a threat-reporting system, student safety drills and security cameras. It’s unclear, however, how many of these would have applied to the situation that played out Tuesday.

Some schools in the district have security vestibules and outside door buzz-in systems, but Robb Elementary is not listed as one of them.