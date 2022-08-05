Jacksonville leaders demand answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on reproductive rights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on reproductive rights.

At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his plans regarding abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.

They said this will become an issue in the primary and in the November election.

State Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, said it’s time to get answers from DeSantis

“The governor of the state owes us answers on why he swore to protect and defend the Florida Constitution and is hellbent on doing the opposite,” Gibson said.

News4JAX reached out to the governor’s office, and a spokesperson wrote back, saying this is a campaign issue and they’re not going to be commenting.

In an executive order formally suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, DeSantis focused heavily on Warren’s signing of statements where prosecutors from across the country said they won’t use their offices to pursue criminal cases against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments.

“When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty. You have neglected your duty and you are displaying a lack of competence to be able to perform those duties and so today, we are suspending state Attorney Andrew Warren effective immediately,” DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday in Tampa.

Florida’s new abortion restriction became effective July 1. It prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

Violators could face up to five years in prison. Physicians and other medical professionals could lose their licenses and face administrative fines of $10,000 for each violation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.