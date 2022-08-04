Gov. DeSantis suspends Florida state attorney, says he neglected duty

TAMPA – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday morning announced the surprise suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for not prosecuting certain crimes.

It comes after Warren joined dozens of prosecutors nationwide in June and pledged to not press charges against people who seek, facilitate, or provide abortion care following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Gov. DeSantis said Warren has neglected his duty.

“When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty. You have neglected your duty and you are displaying a lack of competence to be able to perform those duties and so today, we are suspending state Attorney Andrew Warren effective immediately,” DeSantis said.

Andrew Warren, State Attorney for Hillsborough County, was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis for "neglect of duty."

DeSantis said there has been building frustration on the part of some law enforcement in Hillsborough County because accused criminals are being let go and alleged crimes are not being prosecuted.

“Andrew Warren is a fraud,” former Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan said.

The governor appointed Hillsborough County judge Susan Lopez to serve as State Attorney for the period of suspension, which he hopes will end with Warren’s permanent removal.

“It is my promise to the people of Hillsborough County that I will faithfully execute the duties of this office and to ensure that we are fulfilling its purpose to prosecute crimes and protect the people of Hillsborough County,” Lopez said.

Warren, a Democrat and former federal fraud prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice, has yet to publicly respond to the suspension and allegations by DeSantis. DeSantis said he did not speak with Warren about his concerns before suspending him.

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Warren was escorted out of his office Thursday morning and forced to cancel a media event about a development related to the case of Robert DuBoise, who was exonerated in 2020 after serving 37 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

In a news release, DeSantis said he has the authority under the Florida Constitution to suspend state officials for reasons of misfeasance, malfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony.