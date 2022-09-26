It’s important to check expiration dates when making sure your hurricane preparedness kit is up to date

The hurricane preparedness room at News4JAX is designed specifically for as many as 50 people to have what they need for hurricane coverage.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen how Mother Nature can wreak havoc on Northeast Florida communities. That’s why you need to make sure your family is ready.

Now is a good time to take a look at your hurricane preparedness kit. You want to make sure it’s not only replenished but up to date.

It’s always important for you to make sure your kit has exactly what you need, and that includes us at News4JAX. Our hurricane preparedness room is designed specifically for as many as 50 people to have what they need for hurricane coverage. And believe it or not, we found some things that need to be replaced — mostly food items like protein shakes, granola bars and drinks.

It’s wise to check expiration dates. Things that expire have a way of sneaking up on us, especially food. It’s important to have enough for at least a few days. Make sure the expiration date is at least through Nov. 30. That’s the last day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Don’t forget to check your bottled water and first-aid supplies. Those expiration dates can creep up on you, too.

Also make sure to check baby formula, pet food, batteries and medication.

Canned items are always a winner during hurricane season. Making sure they’re not expired is one thing, and storing them properly is another. Keep them in a cool, dry place.

Other good items to have on hand include:

Duct tape

Tarps

Manual can openers

Work gloves and cleaning supplies

Car chargers for your cellphone

This is a good reminder to get your important documents ready and in a safe space — like for insurance and other things like that.

And have a plan for your pet should you need to evacuate, as a lot of shelters and places are not pet-friendly.