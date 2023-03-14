What parents can discuss with children about spring break to keep them safe

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

With spring break in full swing, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding families about the dangers of synthetic opioids and other illegal drugs.

Last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a record 107,000 people died of drug overdoses.

And, according to data from the Drug Enforcement Administration, in 2021, synthetic opioids like fentanyl caused 67% of those overdose deaths.

In order to keep children safe, here are some things parents can discuss with them as they plan their spring break travels.

Talk to children about the dangers of drug use and how just one pill can kill.

Develop and agree on a plan while they are on vacation.

Stay in constant communication.

Remind children of helpful safety guidelines.

Keep an eye on travel advisories and warnings.

For more information on the dangers of opioid misuse, visit doseofrealityfl.com.