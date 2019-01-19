3 dead, 2 injured in murder suicide, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a mass shooting early Saturday morning, which the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes is a murder suicide.

At around 3 a.m. officers were called to a home on Brian Lakes Drive. When they arrived they found two adults who had been shot. They were both taken to local hospitals. A woman who was shot told police the name of the suspect who she says shot her.

As police searched the rest of the house they found three dead adults. Investigators believe the shooter was one of the people found dead.

Officers do believe that there is some kind of relationship between the five people. But they are not sure of the relationship. Investigators are trying to figure out what lead up to the shooting.

Officers got a warrant to search the home, but said the investigation is still in the early stages.

This is the second mass shooting in three days in Jacksonville. On Wednesday five people were shot and an aspiring rapper was killed in Spring Park.

