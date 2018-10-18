Affidavit: Restraining order filed days before Army sergeant killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the husband of a Fort Campbell soldier who's accused of killing her appeared in court Thursday, News4Jax obtained the arrest affidavit revealing new details about their relationship.

A federal complaint says Victor Silvers is accused of murder, domestic violence and other counts in the fatal shooting of Army Sgt. Brittney Niecol Silvers, of Jacksonville.

According to the 8-page affidavit, the two were in the middle of a divorce and Brittney Silvers had obtained a restraining order against Victor Silvers. The affidavit says a domestic violence order was issued Oct. 9 -- days before the fatal shooting Sunday in on-post housing at Fort Campbell in Kentucky -- due to a prior domestic violence incident involving a weapon.

The affidavit says the domestic violence order prohibited Victor Silvers from possessing a firearm and ordered him to stay 300 feet away from his wife.

Brittney Silvers' family said they're upset Victor Silvers was able to get on the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border despite the restraining order.

"I have forgiven him, but when I do have to go back and look at videos her friends are making or to get new information, I get angry," Dominque Mitchell, Brittney Silvers' younger sister, told News4Jax Thursday at the family's Jacksonville home.

The affidavit also reveals a third person was involved in Sunday's shooting.

According to the affidavit, Brittney Silvers' male friend was at her home, visiting, when Victor Silvers showed up, banging on the door. The affidavit says Victor Silvers shot the man in the leg as the man tried to get the gun away from him.

The friend is expected to recover. Victor Silvers also faces an attempted murder charge for that shooting, according to the affidavit.

"She had a friend over there visiting. I’m assuming for the last month and a half, she wasn’t staying there. She moved out because she was scared to be there alone. She spent most of her time with her friend. She was getting to know him and his family. They showed her protection and that they loved her and stuff," Mitchell said.

Brittney Silvers' family said they are heartbroken and praying for justice.

"I just want to know what the judge is going to do about the situation that occurred," Mitchell said.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

Victor Silvers made his second court appearance Thursday afternoon in Paducah, Kentucky.

There will be a vigil for Brittney Silvers at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Friendship Fountain on Jacksonville's Southbank. The family will release purple, which represents domestic violence awareness, and yellow, which was Brittney Silvers' favorite color, balloons.

To learn more about domestic violence or get help, the following resources are available:

Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): hubbardhouse.org or 904-354-3114

Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.org or 904-225-9979

Betty Griffin Center (St. Johns County): bettygriffincenter.org or 904-824-1555

Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or 904-284-0061

Lee Conlee House (Putnam County): leeconleehouse.org or 386-325-3141

