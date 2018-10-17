Husband arrested in shooting death of Army sergeant from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The husband of a Fort Campbell soldier from Jacksonville has been accused of killing her in an off-duty shooting at a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The FBI said Wednesday in a statement Victor Silvers was arrested on a federal complaint and will have a court hearing Thursday in Paducah.

The complaint says Silvers is accused of murder, domestic violence and other counts in Sunday's fatal shooting of Sgt. Brittney Niecol Silvers, of Jacksonville. An affidavit says a domestic violence order prohibited Victor Silvers from possessing a firearm and ordered him to stay 300 feet away from his wife.

Magistrate Judge Lanny King ordered a public defender for Victor Silvers during an initial court appearance Monday. The public defender's office said Wednesday that it doesn't comment on open cases.

Sgt. Brittney Niecol Silvers was an automated logistical specialist with the U.S. Army. She was posthumously promoted from specialist and awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

According to staff at Fort Campbell, Brittney Silvers was shot Sunday shortly before 10 p.m while she was off-duty, and her spouse was taken into custody.

"I was at work and to get a phone call from my mother that my sister is dead -- it shocked me," Ashli Hughes, Brittney Silvers' older sister, said.

Hughes sat down with News4Jax on Wednesday the family's Jacksonville home. She said her sister was in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) at Terry Parker High School. After Brittney Silvers graduated from Terry Parker in 2011, she went straight into the Army and served more than five years.

Hughes described Brittney Silvers as a hard worker who loved her family. She said her hardworking military family will remember Brittney Silvers as an honorable soldier with a kind spirit.

"She was a strong person. She was about her nieces and nephews. She loved them," Hughes said. "She was a loving and caring person. She loves to cook. She was a good auntie, a good sister, daughter. (She) loved to come around during the holidays, loved to be with family."

Hughes said her sister got married to her husband, Victor Silvers, right after high school and the two had been going through a divorce. According to family, Brittney Silvers recently filed a restraining order against him.

News4Jax looked into Victor Silver's criminal history and found two misdemeanors and a felony dating back to 2008. They include forgery and property offenses.

The shooting is under scrutiny by the Army and FBI.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families involved. Any loss of a soldier has a profound impact on the entire Army family,” said Brig. Gen. K. Todd Royar.

Hughes said they are planning a memorial vigil for her sister, but a date has not yet been set.

