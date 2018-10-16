Army sergeant from Jacksonville shot, killed on post at Fort Campbell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Army sergeant from Jacksonville was shot and killed in on-post housing at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, according to the 101st Airborne Division.

Sgt. Brittney Niecol Silvers was an automated logistical specialist with the U.S. Army. She was posthumously promoted from specialist and awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

According to staff at Fort Campbell, Silvers was shot Sunday shortly before 10 p.m. She was off-duty, and her spouse was taken into custody.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the Families involved. Any loss of a Soldier has a profound impact on the entire Army Family,” said Brig. Gen. K. Todd Royar.

All gates at Fort Campbell were closed for nearly an hour while military police investigated. The shooting is under scrutiny by the Army and FBI.

