What Northeast Florida schools will be closed by Hurricane Dorian?

Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties were the first in Northeast Florida to announce they will not hold classes on Tuesday -- as Hurricane Dorian is expected to skirt Florida's east coast next week.

While the five-day forecast has now shifted the path of the storm east -- keeping us in the cone but possibly keeping the center of the storm offshore -- more districts decided to keep their students home.

Flagler County will be closed Tuesday. Clay County and St. Johns County will keep schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Any impact of the storm in greater Jacksonville is not likely to be felt until late Tuesday or Wednesday, but Columbia County said it was concerned about the high number of evacuation routes and evacuees from South Florida coming to Columbia County for shelter.

"We are projected to have high winds that will increase through the afternoon and do not feel it is safe to transport students in the potentially dangerous conditions," Columbia County spokesman Lex Carswell said. "Thank you and please be safe."

Bradford County schools will also be closed Wednesday, in addition to Tuesday

"My prayers go out for the safety of our community," Bradford County Superintendent Stacey Shuford Creighton said.

Union County said its schools will be closed Tuesday through Thursday and a determination for school closures Friday will be made at a later date.

The Baker County Press reports that Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson issued a message, saying, "Due to Hurricane Dorian, all of the Baker County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. All events scheduled for this evening will continue as planned."

Other school districts in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are watching to see where Dorian is headed before making plans for students.

Colleges and universities in Florida are also making plans based on the storm.

We're gathering that information from our local districts and schools, and we'll compile it here as we hear from them.

Duval County

On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said that the district was watching Dorian. Friday football games will happen on schedule, although some away games that were to be played in southern counties will be canceled. The district has also canceled all district-sponsored events over the weekend. No decision about schools have been made about school on Tuesday.

Visit www.duvalschools.org/dorian for further information. Duval County Public Schools said it will post an update at least once each day until the storm and its impact is clear of the Jacksonville area. .

The Bolles School remains open on Monday for all activities and practices. A decision will be made by early afternoon Monday regarding Tuesday classes.

St. Johns County

The district said it will close schools Tuesday and Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind has canceled classes and sent students home. The campus remains open for 11- and 12-month employees.

Clay County

Clay County District Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 4 due to current projections and potential aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The superintendent asked parents to look for updates at oneclay.com.

For the message sent to parents and guardians, click here.

Flagler County

The county's school district has announced its schools will be closed Tuesday.

Bradford County

The Bradford County School District said schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Columbia County

Columbia County schools will be closed Tuesday.

Union County

Union County schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Alachua County

Due to the latest forecast on the path of Hurricane Dorian, Alachua County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday. The school district said it will continue to monitor the storm to determine if we will need to close schools for additional days.

Baker County

Ware County

On Friday, Ware County Schools posted a message on Facebook, saying:

"All Ware County schools and the Central Office will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday. We will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3.



"At this time, it is unknown how Hurricane Dorian may affect our community. System administrators will meet with our local emergency management officials Tuesday morning, when more information is available, to determine if it will be necessary to close schools. Please follow our Facebook page or visit our website for the most up-to-date information."

Florida universities, colleges closing due to Dorian

Preparing for Hurricane Dorian, several Florida state universities and colleges will be closed in the coming days.

The University of North Florida is canceling all classes and student activities from Saturday, Aug. 31, through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3. In addition, all faculty and administrative offices will also be closed Saturday through Tuesday. At this time, all residential housing will remain open and the Osprey Cafe will continue to operate on a normal schedule.

Flagler College is canceling classes Monday through Wednesday for Hurricane Dorian. Classes will remain on schedule Friday, Aug. 30. However, students who must be absent to make flights or for other travel arrangements will certainly be excused by faculty. Flagler expects to resume classes and normal operations on Thursday, Sept. 5, unless otherwise notified.

Jacksonville University has decided to cancel classes beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, to allow everyone adequate time to make necessary preparations. The university will also be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The University of Florida in Gainesville is closing its campus and canceling classes Tuesday. An announcement regarding whether campus will be closed and classes canceled on Wednesday will be forthcoming when a decision is made. Campus will remain open on a normal holiday schedule for Monday, including facilities such as the Reitz Student Union, RecSports, libraries, etc. P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School is also closed Tuesday and operating on the same schedule as the University of Florida.

Santa Fe College will be closed on Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian. This includes all educational centers, online classes, the library and the SF Teaching Zoo. As the track and timing of the storm continue to change, college administrators are evaluating the impact on the college and community.

Traditionally attended by upwards of 1,000 local juniors and seniors, College Night, hosted by Santa Fe College has been canceled. It had been scheduled for Tuesday evening.

All Florida State College at Jacksonville campuses and centers will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31, through Tuesday, Sept. 3. In addition, all faculty and administrative offices will also be closed Saturday through Tuesday. Campuses and centers are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Edward Waters College will cancel classes and close at noon Friday, Aug. 30, and remain closed through Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Saint Leo University’s Mayport Education Office is closed and classes are canceled. Click here for updates regarding reopening.

St. Johns River State College will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3. All classes and activities are canceled for all campus locations (Orange Park, Palatka and St. Augustine). An update is scheduled for Monday at 3:00 p.m. to announce any possible additional closings. Information can be found on the College website at www.SJRstate.edu.

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on Central Florida, the University of Central Florida tweeted Thursday afternoon that it will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Rollins College tweeted Thursday afternoon that classes are canceled on Friday. The college will close at 4 p.m. Sunday and remain closed through Wednesday, pending further updates. A mandatory campus evacuation will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will close its Daytona Beach Campus, Worldwide headquarters campus located in Daytona Beach, and Orlando- and Space Coast-based campuses beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, to ensure that faculty, staff and students can plan for a safe, orderly evacuation as Dorian approaches.

The campuses will remain closed until Monday, Sept. 9.

This weekend's Florida State-Boise State football game has been moved to Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Saturday, but it has been shifted to a noon kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium, the Seminoles' home turf.

Additionally, Florida Atlantic University will close at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Florida Polytechnic University will be closed Tuesday. Also, Eastern Florida State College closed at noon Thursday and will remain closed through Tuesday. Palm Beach State College will be closed Friday through Tuesday. Daytona State College will close at noon Friday and remain closed through Tuesday. Indian River State College will close at 5 p.m. Friday and remain closed until further notice. Valencia College will close at 5 p.m. Friday and remain closed through Tuesday. Seminole State College of Florida will close at noon Saturday and remain closed until further notice, according to the Department of Education.

