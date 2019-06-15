Bicyclists killed in hit-and-run on Racetrack near Bartram Springs

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in which two bicyclists were killed.

The Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that it is looking for the driver of a dark-colored midsized sedan, possibly a crossover, driver by an African American man wearing an orange shirt.

Authorities say the vehicle hit bicyclists along Racetrack Road near Bartram Springs Parkway.

The vehicle was last seen being driven westbound on Racetrack Road and should have front end damage.

Anyone who sees a car matching that description or knows anything about the fatal crash is asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

