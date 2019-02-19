Body recovered in search for missing boater, deputies say

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found during the search for a missing boater who jumped into a lake in an attempt to rescue a dog on Monday, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

It wasn't immediately confirmed that the body was that of the missing man.

According to Major Brad Smith, James Eddie Curtis Jr., 22, reportedly went underwater around 6 p.m. while trying to save his girlfriend's dog who fell off the boat into Little Lake Santa Fe, a spring-fed lake in northeastern Alachua County. Curtis' girlfriend, who was in the boat with her daughter, told investigators he did not resurface after going into the water.

Both Curtis' girlfriend and her daughter made it back to shore, Smith said. The dog did not survive.

He adds that Curtis was a strong swimmer but was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped in the water.

Residents were taking deputies out on boats Monday evening to search, the Sheriff's Office said. Before nightfall, air support was being provided from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

“We're just hoping that we’ll get a call and maybe he’s crawled out of the swamp," said Donnie Lott, Curtis' cousin. "That’s all we can hope for."

