Car buyer beware: flooded-damaged vehicles hit auto market after Hurricane Florence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of vehicles damaged by Hurricane Florence's floodwaters could soon hit the auto market. And unlike many other states, it's legal to sell flood damaged cars in Florida as long as the seller informs the potential buyer.

Some flood-damaged vehicles are even sold with clean titles -- meaning a flood-damaged car could easily find its way back into the used-car market. If a car doesn't carry maximum insurance, flood-damage may not be disclosed in the car’s title.

So if you're shopping for a new car, it's best to have a mechanic conduct a thorough inspection. But there are things you can do too:

The first thing you want to do is come over to the front of the car. Inhale and see if there’s any kind of moldy or musty smell. If you have that you definitely want to walk away from the car.

Next, pop up the trim panel on the side of the door here. If the carpet is dirty, or if there’s any kind of sediment in here or rust.

Also look in the door pockets. If there’s any kind of sediment in here or dirt or stones, that’s what happened when the water came up and into the car, and as it drained away it settled and hid in there.

Pop off some of the caps and covers for the seat bolts. If these are scratched up or even look rusted, that means the seat was taken out so it could air dry.

Look where a spare tire would be kept. If it’s got sound deadening, smell if it’s musty or moldy smelling. See if there’s any rust on exposed screws, on the panels, or even on the tools like the jack or the jack stand.

Look along the back of the engine bay, and there’s some soft material here, it’s sound deadening. When water rose and stays when the car is flooded, it’s going to recede and leave a flood line. If there’s anything like that, walk away from the vehicle.

If you’re from an area affected by a flood and have a car that wasn’t damaged, be aware that buyers might be wary. Consider having a mechanic inspect your car before you put it up for sale so you can present potential buyers with a clean bill of health.



