Catholic community honors late Bishop John Snyder

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Catholics and a large community throughout Northeast Florida began to say goodbye to Bishop John J. Snyder, who led the St. Augustine Diocese for more than 20 years.

Snyder, who retired in 2000 after two decades as the head of the Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine, died Friday at 93. Bishop Snyder High School on the Westside was named in his honor.

The Catholic community had a chance to pay respects at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, where Snyder's body was received at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The ceremony inside the oldest parish in America was beautiful and brief. A reception will follow, beginning at 7 p.m.

News4Jax spoke with a priest who was ordained by Snyder and clearly emotional about his mentor's passing.

"Well, I think the world was better while he was here, brighter," Father Jeff McGowan said Tuesday. "Now heaven is brighter and we're a little dimmer."

Snyder's funeral is Wednesday. A funeral Mass at the basilica will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with interment at 2 p.m. at San Lorenzo Catholic Cemetery in St. Augustine.

Snyder presided over the 17-county Catholic diocese in Northeast Florida during a period of tremendous growth, when the number of Catholics in the diocese more than doubled, requiring the addition of eight new parishes, seven elementary schools and two high schools, St. Francis Catholic Academy in Gainesville and the high school on the Westside that bears his name, according to Diocese spokeswoman Kathleen Bagg.

Bagg said Snyder was known as a people's bishop -- gregarious, approachable and interested in the lives of ordinary people. He empowered laypeople, especially women, to assume leadership roles in their parishes and diocesan ministries.

"I will measure the effectiveness of my leadership by the ability and willingness of this local church to call forth, develop and utilize the gifts and talents not only of its priests and religious, but all its people," Snyder said Dec. 5, 1979, when he was installed as the eighth bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine.

Snyder was born Oct. 25, 1925, to an Irish Catholic family in New York City. He was ordained a priest in 1951 and appointed bishop by Pope John Paul II in October 1979. His episcopal motto was "Peace in Christ."

