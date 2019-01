GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Clay County Sheriff's Office along with the Department of Homeland Security arrested a man on sex offenses that included two children.

The Sheriff's Office said Erold Martin Panopio traveled to meet with children for illegal activities. Instead of children, Panopio was met by law enforcement.

Panopio was indicted on federal charges.

