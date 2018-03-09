Clay teacher charged in fracas at youth baseball practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Clay County teacher was arrested after getting into a fight with another mother over what the woman wore to their children’s baseball practice, News4Jax has learned.

Terry Lee Coursey, who teaches at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs, was suspended following her arrest, a school district spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Coursey, 37, has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of simple battery in the case, according to a search of online court records.

Attempts to reach Coursey by phone Friday were not successful.

The fracas happened about 7 p.m. Feb. 23 during a little league practice held at the Orange Park Athletic Association baseball fields on Fromhart Street.

A deputy answering that call spoke with the victim, who said she was watching the practice when Coursey criticized her for wearing “short shorts” to the practice, according to an arrest report.

The victim said things escalated when Coursey attacked her, the report stated. She said she was repeatedly punched in the face and then tackled.

There were visible bruises on the victim’s forearms, a cut on her right wrist and abrasions on her shoulder, elbow and chest, the deputy wrote in his report.

Coursey spoke with police about the incident the next day. The content of that conversation was redacted from her arrest report.

Court records show Coursey has an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 12.

