Student brings BB gun to Chimney Lakes Elementary School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A student who brought a BB gun to Chimney Lakes Elementary School was disciplined Thursday, the school's principal told parents in an alert.

The student, who was not named in the alert, showed the gun to other students “in a non-threatening manner,” Principal Melissa Metz said.

Metz said a parent called in a tip that a student might have a prohibited item on campus, and when administrators investigated, they found the BB gun.

The gun was confiscated and the student “was issued discipline according to our Student Code of Conduct.”

Anyone who would like more information can view the Duval County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct at www.duvalschools.org/conduct or can call Metz at 904-573-1100.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.