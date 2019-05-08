Crashed Boeing 737 to be towed up St. Johns River

Boeing 737 that had flown for 18 years will make its final voyage Wednesday on a barge, towed 18 miles up the St. Johns River.

The Miami Air International jet that skidded off a runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville crashed through the seawall and landed in the river Friday night was lifted out of the water by two cranes on Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board recovered the cockpit voice recorder that had been in the belly of the plane below the water line for four days, then the 45-ton aircraft moved away from the end of runway 10/28 so air operations at the Navy base could resume.

None of the 143 people onboard had serious injuries from the landing Friday night. A dog and two cats died in the cargo hold.

It took most of the day for two crews on barges to lift the jet, estimated to weigh 45 tons, onto a barge. It was then towed away from the Navy runway for the night so air operations at the Navy base could resume.

On Wednesday morning, the plane will be pulled under the Buckman Bridge and on to a secure location at Reynolds Industrial Park in Green Cove Springs for further analysis by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The barge is expected to pass under the Buckman Bridge around 10 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol urged motorists not to stop or slow down on the bridge to see it or take pictures.

Moran Environmental Recovery LLC, which is handling the operation, has done large-scale salvage operations for the Navy before. It salvaged a tugboat in the river in 2016. The barges and tugboats used today were operated by Mobro Marine.

Before workers could start the removal process, all fuel had to be removed from the plane, an effort that was complicated by stormy weather Sunday and the fact the aircraft remained partially submerged in the river, officials said.

All the fuel was out of the tanks by Monday night and three barges and two of which had cranes aboard, were moved into place Tuesday morning. Straps were placed under the fuselage and the plane was slowly lifted higher in the water.

A Navy spokesperson said 1,200 gallons of fuel was removed, which would mean about 400 gallons leaked into the river. Crews had set up booms to contain the spill, and it's uncertain how much of the fuel was recovered from the water.

The St. Johns Riverkeeper said Monday that environmental damage appeared to be minimal.

A Navy spokesperson said the Navy is not paying for the removal of the plane. The cost is being covered by Miami Air's insurance company. She did not say how much it was costing.