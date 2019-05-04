NAS Jacksonville crash landing: What we know & don't know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No one was seriously hurt Friday night when a commercial jet carrying 143 people slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and into the St. Johns River, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the plane to leave the runway, though severe weather was rolling through the area at the time. A Navy spokesperson said an investigation into the cause of the mishap is underway.

What we know

There were 136 passengers and 7 crew members on board, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. A fire department spokesperson said 21 people were taken to the hospital, but no critical injuries were reported. Everyone is accounted for.

We responded to NAS Jax to a plane incident tonight with a second alarm assignment of approximately 90 personnel ...21 people were transported to local hospitals. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 4, 2019

6. @realDonaldTrump White House called to help as the situation was developing. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 4, 2019

What we don't know

The cause of the incident wasn’t immediately clear as of midnight Saturday. The plane was coming in for a landing at NAS Jax when it apparently slid into the St. Johns River. An investigation has been launched to find out what caused the incident to happen.

It also wasn't immediately known how much jet fuel spilled into the St. Johns as a result of the mishap. Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that there were crews working to contain "jet fuel in the water," but he did not elaborate. Few other details have been released.

3. Teams working to control jet fuel in the water. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 4, 2019

Environmental cleanup teams arriving at NAS Jax. Numerous companies here, some towing boats. They’re here to clean up fuel leak in St. Johns River. pic.twitter.com/UCHqy4a5eU — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) May 4, 2019

