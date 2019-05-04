Military

NAS Jacksonville crash landing: What we know & don't know

143 people, including passengers and crew, were on board, but no one was hurt

By Garrett Pelican - Digital executive producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No one was seriously hurt Friday night when a commercial jet carrying 143 people slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and into the St. Johns River, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the plane to leave the runway, though severe weather was rolling through the area at the time. A Navy spokesperson said an investigation into the cause of the mishap is underway.

What we know

  • There were 136 passengers and 7 crew members on board, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. A fire department spokesperson said 21 people were taken to the hospital, but no critical injuries were reported. Everyone is accounted for.

What we don't know

  • The cause of the incident wasn’t immediately clear as of midnight Saturday. The plane was coming in for a landing at NAS Jax when it apparently slid into the St. Johns River. An investigation has been launched to find out what caused the incident to happen.
  • It also wasn't immediately known how much jet fuel spilled into the St. Johns as a result of the mishap. Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that there were crews working to contain "jet fuel in the water," but he did not elaborate. Few other details have been released.

