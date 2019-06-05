$32K stolen during armed robbery at Wild Plum Internet Cafe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An armed man got away with thousands of dollars during a robbery at the Wild Plum Internet Cafe on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the man, who was dressed in all black clothing, entered the business on Southside Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. Monday morning. Someone inside the business told police there was a "struggle" in the main room and the man ran off.

Officers determined $32,530 was taken from the business. A semiautomatic pistol that was kept under the counter was also taken.

There was no description of the suspect.

There have been other armed robberies reported at Jacksonville internet cafes in 2019. A U.S. Marine was killed when he tried to thwart a robbery at an internet cafe on the Westside in May.

In April, the Pot Of Gold Arcade on the Westside was robbed. No injuries were reported.

In January, the Sheriff's Office said Lawrence Hall robbed the Lucky Charms Arcade on Mayport Road. It led to a carjacking, high-speed chase and crash that resulted in the death of an 84-year-old man.

An ordinance passed by the Jacksonville City Council in May aims to put an end to internet cafes in the city.

