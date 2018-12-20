3rd Jacksonville gas station robbed in 1 week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A third gas station robbery in Jacksonville in less than a week has raised questions about the safety of clerks at convenience stores.

A gas station clerk was shot and killed Saturday morning in Arlington, and Wednesday morning a Circle K in Murray Hill was robbed.

Jacksonville police said the third robbery was reported Thursday morning at the 76 gas station on West 8th Street in Springfield.

Police said a man made demands for money to the cashier, who was able to safely barricade himself behind the counter and locked the would-be robber in the store until police arrived.

Police said the suspect never showed a weapon and no one was hurt. He was taken into custody.

