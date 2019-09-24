Jacksonville man, 20, charged with murder in July shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Jacksonville man is charged with murder in the July shooting in the city's Lackawanna neighborhood that left a 31-year-old man dead and another wounded.

Jaquon Romell Shingles was booked Sept. 17 into the Duval County jail. Jail logs show he remains in custody without bond on felony charges of murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to his arrest warrant, Shingles is accused of killing Tyonne Nelson and wounding someone else in the July 26 shooting, which happened at a home near Dignan Street and Shearer Avenue.

Witnesses said Shingles and Nelson were sitting on the porch when an argument broke out. They said Shingles shot Nelson seven times, gave the handgun to a neighbor and took off, the warrant stated.

Nelson died of his injuries, while a second man hit by stray rounds survived.

According to the warrant, shell casings were cleared from the porch and Nelson's body was moved outside by the time police arrived. Witnesses were instructed to say Nelson was shot in a drive-by.

The firearm, which was given to a neighbor, was recovered seven days later.

It's unclear when Shingles will appear in court. The case did not surface Tuesday during a News4Jax search of online court records.

