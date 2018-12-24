JSO: Woman killed during triple shooting in Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was killed Sunday during a triple shooting in Jacksonville's Brentwood neighborhood.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were dispatched to North Pearl Street, a few blocks north of Martin Luther King Junior Parkway just before midnight.

The woman and two others were sitting on a front porch when a group of people walked by, according to JSO.

Investigators said words were exchanged before a man in the group started shooting. All three individuals were hit and taken to the hospital. They were later released and interviewed by police.

The woman did not survive the shooting.

Several witnesses were in the area when gunfire rang out.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is the latest incident adding to an already violent weekend.

READ MORE: Multiple shootings, 3 deaths, within close proximity in less than 24 hours

Two men were also shot and killed in two separate shootings on Jacksonville Westside.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.