3 shootings, 2 deaths, in 2-mile radius in less than 24 hours, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The latest of three separate shootings happened on Dennison Street late Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville homicide detectives are on the scene, trying to piece together what happened.

A couple of hours before that, a man believed to be in his 30s was found dead on a sidewalk along Broadway Avenue, just off North Edgewood Avenue.

"It was like, pop, pop, pop, pop," witness Hunter Cianteo said.

Homicide detectives said the suspects in the killing remain at large, even though it happened in broad daylight with witnesses around. Police said the suspects may have used a black minivan that was abandoned nearby. Detectives said they found a rifle found nearby and police it was likely used in the shooting.

"I was up at Mr. Snappers, right there, on Broadway, and I just heard about seven gunshots. It’s a shame so close to Christmas," Cianteo said.

Police said witnesses noticed several suspects running from the shooting scene at around 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews took the gunshot victim to the University of Florida Health, where he died.

As News4Jax reporter Destiny McKeiver was on the scene of the Broadway shooting, Jacksonville police cars passed with their sirens on, followed by a couple of ambulance crews. According to JSO, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon two men were shot but are expected to survive. Another man suffered a non-life threatening injury but was not shot.

People in the area say police activity is normal.

"It's definitely something we need to stop," Cianteo said.

The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 9:16 p.m. Police found a man in his 20s shot multiple times on Sophia Street. He died at the scene. Police are working to determine the identity of the man killed.

Jacksonville police are looking for several suspects in the daytime shooting death, as well as the one Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

It's been a deadly year in Jacksonville, with more than 120 homicides so far this year.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.