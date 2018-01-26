Jacksonville police: Drug bust nets 20K doses of lethal heroin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A long-term multi-agency dragnet led to the arrests of 11 suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of a stockpile of drugs, including $1 million worth of cocaine and heroin, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced on Friday.

In total, Williams said investigators seized over 8 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of fentanyl-laced heroin, four pounds of marijuana, five vehicles and five guns as part of Operation Cash Flow, a joint investigation that began midway through 2016.

Easily the biggest milestone was the seizure of heroin, which Williams called the driving force behind many of the opioid-overdose deaths plaguing Jacksonville. "Just to give you some perspective, this seizure took about 20,000 individual doses of lethal heroin off the streets," he said.

Under arrest are O'Neil Bowyer, Bobby Brown, Gregory Brown, George Cooper, Nathan Hudson, Gregory Kleckley, Johndre Richo, Robert Taylor, Christopher Williams, James Williams II, Kytroi Witherspoon. Each faces a felony charge of trafficking in either cocaine or heroin.

The sheriff said investigators continue to search Bernard Brown, Emarrie Jackson and Wayne Norman, all of whom are wanted on outstanding warrants linked to similar charges.

"The narcotics trafficking ties them all together," said Williams."So you've got multiple organizations...that have worked together. And we were able to intercept them at the points where they were working together and were able to make cases on either side of that transaction."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.