Man caught in Virginia, charged in April murder of Mayport man

Photo of the arrest of John Wilson (Courtesy of U.S. Marshals Service)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of murder in connection with the death of a Mayport man in April was tracked down by U.S. Marshals in Virginia and arrested.

John Wilson, 34, was captured Monday morning in Portsmouth, Virginia, thanks to information provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the Marshals said.

Wilson is charged in the April murder of 26-year-old Dylan McCurdy (pictured below). It's unclear when he will be extradited to Florida.

McCurdy's brother said he has been working closely with detectives and learned Wilson was just starting a new job when he was arrested in Virginia. He said the family is glad Wilson is behind bars.

News4Jax reported last month that court records showed Alyjah Davis, 17, had been arrested and police were searching for Wilson in connection to the death of Dylan McCurdy.

Court records show Davis was charged with assisting Wilson as an accessory and tampering with evidence.

Court records show in May, Wilson was stopped by a JSO officer with Davis as a passenger. The car they were in matched a description of an ongoing investigation involving a firearm. JSO found drugs and a handgun in the car. Bruce said Wilson never showed up to court following the incident.

McCurdy was a former high school wrestler in Clay County and worked at a shipyard in the Mayport area.

Dyln McCurdy

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.