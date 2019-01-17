Mayor, sheriff, state attorney release plan to reduce gang violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the State Attorney's Office on Wednesday released the 2019 Comprehensive Gang Reduction Strategy, which has been in effect since September.

The 36-page document details several initiatives and technology strategies, some of which were previously known and others that are new, aiming to reduce violent crime in the community. Its release comes on the same day one man was killed in a mass shooting that the mayor said was gang-related.

The three offices acknowledge that "Jacksonville has a persistent problem with violent crime," and it's being driven by gang rivalry and drug activity.

READ: Comprehensive Gang Reduction Strategy

A.J. Jordan, outreach coordinator of Men Against Destruction Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder (MAD DADS), said gangs have been an ongoing issue in Jacksonville.

"We talk to families every single day and all the families are hurting," Jordan said. "They want these criminals off the street because, if they stay on the street, they continue to cause harm and havoc to our community."

The Sheriff's Office is trying to reduce gun violence by targeting individual offenders.

One way is through gang call-ins. Gang members are brought together and given both warning and encouragement, a “hammer and hope” approach. They are warned of the consequences of continued criminal activity, and encouraged to take advantage of available services. Three gang call-ins have been held so far.

The Gangs Unit is making custom notifications, visiting the homes of known gang members -- 262 so far. While 45 percent of those who got visits made follow-up calls to JSO, only 20-25 percent have made use of services offered.

There’s the "9 p.m. Routine" social media campaign to reduce the number of guns stolen from unlocked cars.

Additionally, a gun bounty program that’s been in existence since 2017 has resulted in 394 guns being recovered. The Sheriff's Office is offering $1,000 for tips that lead to the recovery of a gun.

City-led investments in crime-fighting technology include the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, the Crime Gun Intelligence Center and ShotSpotter. There's also a ballistic water tank, which was recently acquired by the JSO Firearms Laboratory.

The State Attorney’s Office is launching targeted prosecutions of gang members, and adding a prosecutor to the Gangs Unit.

There’s an effort to keep kids related to gang members from eventually joining the gangs.

There’s a gun violence public health initiative. The strategy envisions boot camps, a young adult court, mentoring and social media for intervention.

The three offices note that similar initiatives have been adopted in other cities -- like Los Angeles, Houston and Fort Worth -- with some success.

Jordan believes the way to reduce gangs is by the community speaking up. He said the main issue is that people are not notifying authorities when they have information about a crime.

“The Sheriff's Office, they do the best they can. But a lot of times, it's us as the community that has the last piece of the puzzle," Jordan said. "Sometimes JSO is this close and they can’t close it because the community is not telling what they know."

