Murder arrest made in Spring Park shooting

An arrest has been made in the deadly weekend shooting in Spring Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police arrested 49-year-old Carlos Roberto Ramos Carias.

Officers were called to Drum Street around 2:30 Saturday morning. They found a man shot and killed -- with a knife in his hand.

Police say Ramos Carias was in the area of the shooting when it occurred, and was detained.

Investigators say the victim was giving two ladies a ride home after leaving a night club. They say one of the women had a previous relationship with the suspect, and that the suspect took her phone earlier that night.

In their attempt to get the phone back, police say the women and the victim confronted Ramos Carias. After an exchange of words, witnesses claim that Ramos Carias pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

A witness says the victim didn't have a knife in his hand initially, but say that Ramos Carias planted it on the victim.

Police say the gun used in the shooting was stolen last year from a vehicle on San Pablo Road.

The initial call to JSO was for a burglary-in-progress. Officers haven't confirmed if the phone was actually stolen.

Ramos Carias is charged with murder, tampering with a witness and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.