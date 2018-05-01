Sheriffs: 86 Flagler, Putnam County drug dealers charged

BUNNELL, Fla. - Many drug dealers and illegal substances are now off the streets of Florida after a multi-county initiative known as Operation Spring Cleaning.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly made the announcement Tuesday alongside Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. All three counties participated in the Florida Sheriff's Association operation, which involved 27 counties and started back on October 1.

In Flagler County alone:

45 people were arrested or charged with trafficking, two of which are under 18-years-old

Over 10 pounds of controlled substances were confiscated

14 firearms were seized

$57,778 in drug dealer assets were seized

"Our Special Investigations Unity and Community Policing Division are working tirelessly to get this poison off the streets and the dealers behind bars," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Our team is getting results."

Additionally, in Putnam County:

41 people were arrested for trafficking in controlled substances

Over 11 pounds of controlled substances were confiscated

11 firearms were seized

$317,400 worth of drugs were seized

"Drugs erode our community," Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said. "Rest assured, if you sell or manufacture drugs in Putnam County, we are coming after you."

