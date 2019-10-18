DeSantis continues New York business trip

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his business-recruitment efforts Friday in New York.

After a breakfast with the Manhattan Institute at the Harvard Club of New York City, DeSantis was scheduled to have meetings at Fidus Partners, Success Academy Charter Schools, Soroban Capital and Trustco Bank.

On Thursday, DeSantis had meetings at the banking and financial-services company BNY Mellon in New York City and at the airline JetBlue in Long Island City.

In a tweet Thursday, DeSantis said he was highlighting "the benefits of expanding in Florida's favorable business climate."

He added he was traveling to New York to "highlight Florida's low taxes, top rated university system and impressive workforce."

The governor made similar trips to New York City in February and May and to Chicago in September.

News Service of Florida