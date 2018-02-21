Donald Smith defense continues effort to avoid death penalty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Donald Smith's defense team is expected to wrap up testimony Wednesday as his attorneys try to convince a jury to show mercy and not sentence the convicted child rapist and killer to death.

Smith, 61, was found guilty last week by that same jury of kidnapping, sexual battery and first-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle. The jurors deliberated for only 12 minutes.

Now, they are tasked with deciding whether to recommend life in prison or the death penalty for Smith, who took Cherish from a Jacksonville Walmart, brutally raped her, strangled her and dumped her body in a creek behind a church.

The state called only one witness for the penalty phase -- a woman who tearfully recounted the day more than 25 years ago when Smith tried to kidnap her. She was 13 years old at the time.

Smith's defense followed with a series of psychologists, neurologists and attorneys who testified to his mental condition and previous crimes.

One of those witnesses, forensic psychologist Dr. Heather Holmes, said Smith admitted to her that he raped and killed Cherish but also blamed Cherish for following him out of the Walmart and getting into his van.

Holmes testified that Smith has a history of blaming others for his crimes, and that he had an almost inappropriately close relationship with his mother. She declined to point to that relationship as a reason for his crimes.

“He certainly had an inappropriate relationship with his mom, but a lot of people do and they don’t turn out to be pedophiles that have murdered a child,” Holmes said.

Dr. Geoff Colino, a forensic neurologist, went over a series of MRI and other test results for Smith, explaining to the jury that the 61-year-old has areas of abnormality throughout his brain that could affect his impulse control, memory, inhibitions and ability to learn from negative experiences -- like being sent to jail for sex crimes.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson challenged several points Colino made during her cross-examination, saying that his testimony was not consistent with his deposition that he gave before the trial.

Nelson said during her opening statement that the state needs to prove only one aggravating factor for the jury to be able to recommend the death penalty. There are six in this case, she argued.

Smith was engaged in kidnapping and sexual battery when he committed first-degree murder The victim, Cherish, was younger than 12 years old The murder was committed to avoid arrest by eliminating a witness to his crimes of kidnapping and rape The murder was cold, calculated and premeditated The heinous, atrocious and cruel nature of the crime Smith had a prior violent felony conviction, which the state backed up with the testimony of the woman he tried to kidnap in 1992.

For the judge to be able to sentence Smith to death, the 12 jurors must unanimously recommend the death penalty. If they do not, he will be sentenced to life in prison.

