Will Donald Smith get death penalty in rape, murder of 8-year-old girl?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The jury that took only 12 minutes to confirm that Donald Smith is a child rapist and killer will be tasked this week with deciding whether those crimes should cost him his life.

The mother and father of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle believe they should. They have each said they want Smith sentenced to death in their daughter's June 2013 murder.

For that to happen, the 12 jurors who convicted Smith after hearing two days of graphic, emotional testimony last week will have to unanimously recommend that the state execute Smith.

If their decision is not unanimous, Smith will be sentenced to life in prison.

Smith, 61, was arrested the day after he abducted Cherish from a Jacksonville Walmart. He was indicted in July 2013 on charges of kidnapping, rape and first-degree murder, but his trial was delayed for years as the courts and the Florida Legislature battled over the state's death penalty law.

The law was declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, and after a failed attempt to rewrite the law, the Legislature finally settled last year on requiring a unanimous jury recommendation before someone can be sentenced to death.

Smith, who not long after his arrest said he thought Death Row would be a “simple, happy and peaceful” end, put up little fight during the trial. He instructed his attorney not to question Cherish's mother, Rayne Perrywinkle, after she testified for the prosecution. He also declined to testify himself and opted out of having his attorneys deliver a closing argument on his behalf.

The prosecution, on the other hand, delivered an impassioned closing, recounting the horrific details the jurors had heard and saying the testimony and evidence could lead to only one conclusion.

“From the grave, she's crying out to you: 'Donald Smith raped me. ... Donald Smith strangled me until every last breath left my body,'” prosecutor Mark Caliel said. “Now, it's time to hold him accountable for what he did.”

The jurors who did just that will begin Tuesday deciding what Smith's punishment should be.

