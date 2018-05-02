Judge sentences Cherish Perrywinkle's killer to death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Circuit Judge Mallory Cooper followed a jury's recommendation and sentenced Donald Smith to death Wednesday in the 2013 rape and murder of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle.

Cooper, who came out of retirement to see the high-profile case through, handed down the death penalty for Perrywinkle's murder and life sentences for the remaining counts.

"May God have mercy on your soul," the judge told Smith.

Earlier, Cooper denied motions from Smith's defense attorneys that sought a new trial and new penalty phase for their client, on the grounds that he did not receive a fair trial.

Jurors recommended in February that Smith, 61, be put to death for his crimes after finding him guilty of first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping charges in the little girl's slaying.

Original story...

Nearly five years after the tortured body of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle was found discarded in the woods behind a church on Jacksonville's Northside, her killer is set to learn his fate Wednesday.

It's up to Circuit Judge Mallory Cooper to decide whether to follow a jury's unanimous recommendation that Donald Smith be put to death for his crimes, or to sentence him instead to life in prison.

Jurors in February convicted Smith, 61, of first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping charges in the high-profile 2013 killing that shook the Jacksonville community to its core.

RELATED: On eve of sentencing, Donald Smith's lawyers seek new trial, penalty phase | Prosecutors describe emotional impact of Cherish Perrywinkle case

COURT DOCUMENTS: Donald Smith's defense files motion for new trial | Smith's attorneys file motion seeking new penalty phase

In court Wednesday, Cooper is also anticipated to rule on a pair of motions filed the day before by Smith's defense attorney seeking a new trial and a new penalty phase for his client.

Attorney Charles Fletcher argued prosecutors compromised Smith's right to a fair trial and sentencing hearing, citing remarks made by State Attorney Melissa Nelson in an interview with News4Jax.

During the March 29 interview, Nelson said the "case is among the worst of the worst," so it was important to "send a message that the highest levels of the office were behind the prosecution."

Fletcher said that statement, which he characterized as inviting jurors or the judge to send a message with its verdict or sentence, were not proper according to state law.

In court filings, Fletcher listed a dozen reasons why his client deserves a new trial. Among them were "inflammatory" statements made by Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel during closing arguments.

"From the grave, she's crying out to you: 'Donald Smith raped me,'" Caliel told jurors while holding up DNA evidence, according to a copy of the motion for a new trial.

Fletcher also argued the venue that several pieces of evidence should have been left out, including a recorded jailhouse chat Smith had with another inmate indicating he was sexually attracted to children.

But trial observer Randy Reep, an attorney who is not affiliated with the case, disagreed with Fletcher's arguments and expressed doubt that they would hold up in court.

For one, Reep said it's unlikely Cooper would have been influenced by Nelson's interview with News4Jax. He did acknowledge that while Caliel's statement did not cross the line, it came close.

"I don't think they are out of line the way they navigated it, but it's awfully close," he said. " ... When you are asking a jury, by their emotions, to do things they wouldn't necessarily do on the facts."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.