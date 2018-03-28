Cherish Perrywinkle's mother confronts 8-year-old's killer in court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mother of a murdered Jacksonville 8-year-old will confront her daughter's killer for the second time in a Duval County court today.

This time, Rayne Perrywinkle has the advantage of knowing that Donald Smith, the man who kidnapped and raped her child, has been convicted by a jury and will never step foot outside of a prison again.

But Perrywinkle believes life in prison would be too good a fate for the man who stole the innocence and life of her oldest daughter, Cherish.

Perrywinkle wants Circuit Judge Mallory Cooper to follow the unanimous recommendation of the jury and sentence the 61-year-old to death.

RELATED: Juror describes how Donald Smith trial changed his life |

IMAGES: Testimony, evidence in Donald Smith trial

Perrywinkle is expected to offer her victim impact statement during today's Spencer hearing, which is the final opportunity for Smith's defense to present evidence that might persuade the court not to hand down a death sentence.

It will be the first time Cherish's mother addresses the court since she testified last month as the state's first witness in Smith's trial.

UNCUT: Rayne Perrywinkle trial testimony

Perrywinkle glared at Smith that day before tearfully recounting the night she met him. She said that after seeing her struggle to afford clothes for her children at a Dollar General, Smith introduced himself in the parking lot.

Perrywinkle said he was charismatic and offered to help her with a Walmart gift card, saying his wife had it and would meet them at the store.

Perrywinkle later told News4Jax that she regrets getting into Smith's van to go to the Walmart because in hindsight she knows her child was being hunted by a pedophile.

“It was a process,” she told News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci. “I didn’t walk up to him and ask him for money or food or anything. He approached us.”

Smith allowed them to shop until the store was almost ready to close and then offered to get cheeseburgers. Cherish went with him to the front of the Walmart, but instead of getting food at the McDonald's at the front of the store, Smith walked out with Cherish skipping after him.

The scene was caught on surveillance video. The last moments anyone but Smith saw Cherish alive.

What happened after that was described in gruesome detail by the Medical Examiner and other experts as Perrywinkle listened in a nearby room in the courthouse. She said the torture and terror her daughter endured was worse than she could have ever imagined.

UNCUT: Medical examiner's entire testimony (Caution: Contains graphic details) |

RELATED: Juror will never forget what Cherish Perrywinkle 'had to endure'

“It tore me apart. I was screaming. I was on the floor, screaming,” Perrywinkle said. “He needs to be put to death.”

The jury that took only minutes to convict Smith agreed, voting 12-0 to recommend the death penalty. But the final decision is in the hands of Cooper, who stayed on to see the case through, despite her retirement in December 2015.

A judge going against the jury's wishes would be highly unusual, so it's likely Perrywinkle will get what she wants: The knowledge that the state will take the life of the man who took her daughter's.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.