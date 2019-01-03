Elderly man kidnapped during crime spree remains in ICU, family says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 84-year-old man, who was kidnapped Wednesday by a robbery suspect fleeing police, remained in the Intensive Care Unit Thursday after the chaotic crime spree ended in a violent crash that left him badly injured.

Family members identified the kidnapping victim as Louis Reese. The police chase, which began in Mayport and ended in East Arlington, also left two Jacksonville police officers with serious injuries.

Reese was taken to Memorial Hospital and was on a ventilator Thursday, but was acknowledging his doctors with hand signals, family said.

They said all of Reese's ribs were broken, and he has a broken leg, broken arm, collapsed lung and a punctured lung.

Reese is an active member of Oak Harbor Baptist Church, which is in the Mayport area. The church is planning a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Friday for Reese and the injured officers. The public is invited to attend.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, was also hospitalized Wednesday after the crash, which ended a wild crime spree that began just after 2 p.m. when an armed man in his 20s robbed the Lucky Charms Arcade, an internet cafe on Mayport Road, police said.

Police said the robber ran out of the business with a backpack full of money and was tracked by officers from multiple agencies to a residential neighborhood a few blocks away.

That's where, family says, the suspect forced Reese into Reese's silver SUV, took off and a chase ensued.

Timeline of events 2:08 p.m. - Lucky Charms Arcade on Mayport Road is robbed at gunpoint.

2:15 p.m. - The armed robbery suspect runs out of the back door of the business, police say.

2:34 p.m. - Police say the suspect steals a citizen's vehicle near Rudder Road and pursuit begins.

2:37 p.m. - Police say the stolen vehicle hits a JSO officer at Mayport Road and Wonderwood Drive.

2:40 p.m. - A second officer is injured at North Kernan and Atlantic boulevards while that officer attempts a vehicle intervention tactic.

2:45 p.m. - The stolen vehicle crashes into a power pole on Atlantic Boulevard near St. Johns Bluff Road.

According to JSO, one officer was was hit by the SUV while deploying stop sticks at Mayport Road and Wonderwood Drive, a few blocks from the robbery scene, and a second officer was injured at Kernan and Atlantic Boulevards when his cruiser was struck as he tried to stop the stolen SUV, which reached speeds of 100 mph.

A third officer performed a PIT maneuver on the SUV on Atlantic Boulevard just before it reached St. Johns Bluff Road -- about 8 miles from where the initial crime occurred. The SUV spun around and slammed into a concrete power pole, splitting it in half. Power lines fell on the vehicle, causing a small fire, which officers put out with fire extinguishers before firefighters could arrive.

Reese and the suspect were pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

The suspect's condition was not clear.

