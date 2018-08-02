Florida commissioner of agriculture and consumer services

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SERVICES (Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services is a statewide elected office and member of the Cabinet. Current Commissioner Adam Putnam and is not running for re-election because of term limits. )

The winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries will face off in the November general election.

Nicole "Nikki" Fried

Age: 40

Candidate's family: Father: Ronald Fried Mother: Lorraine Sister: Jenny Fried Shaffren

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Palmetto High School (Miami) c/o '95 University of Florida Bachelors c/o '99 University of Florida Master's & Law Degree c/o '03

Political experience: From my leadership in a Jewish youth organization in high school, to serving as President of the UF Student Government, to my time in the Alachua Public Defenders office, to my advocacy on behalf of access to medical marijuana, public schools, and foster kids in Tallahassee, I have been an active participant in politics and public service my whole life, despite never having previously held public office.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

New leadership, access to medical marijuana, independent voice on cabinet

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Performing a wholesale audit of the entire department to ensure it is operating efficiently and effectively on behalf of the people of Florida. The recent revelations of Commissioner Putnam's failures to properly oversee the permitting of concealed carry and private security guard licenses are potentially indicative of a broader mismanagement of the department. We must find out if that is the case, and if so, take action. The people of Florida need to have faith in the integrity of the entire Department. I would also like to reorient the public face of the Department to focus more on the broad consumer advocacy and services powers of the office. This Department has numerous functions outside of agriculture, but Putnam (and Bronson before him) didn't place much emphasis on consumer services. I will.

2. Use the bully pulpit of the Department, and knowledge of the issues and policy, to continue to advocate for access to medical marijuana. Seventy-two percent of Floridians approved this law, but access continues to be impeded by an obstructionist legislature and governor. And regardless of who our next governor is, they won't have any policy expertise with respect to medical marijuana and I'd like to work with the next administration - Democrat or Republican- to make sure we don't repeat the mistakes of this one. I'll also ensure there is attention and oversight paid to the approval and disclosure of pesticides used in growing medical marijuana, so patients feel comfortable that the products they're purchasing are safe.

3. Ensure that the Department takes into full account the environmental and community impacts of its decision-making, rather than just acting as a rubber stamp for big corporate actors in the Ag industry. I'll employ more scientists, researchers and non-industry experts throughout the Department; and I'll make the office more transparent and accessible to input from the public.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

The department that is charge of our states consumer services, has never had a lawyer as it's leader. My legal work fighting the big banks for the consumers ability to stay in their homes during the recession, gives me a unique perspective of what it really means to be the arbiter of Florida's consumer services. I am also running to expand how our state does agriculture. The growing of medical marijuana and industrial hemp is the going to be the new cash crop and I want Florida's farmers to be able to be at the forefront of this industry. We have the fertile land to plant it, the climate to grow it and the water to sustain it. It is irresponsible what the Governor and his cabinet, Department of Health and the Republican Legislature have been doing to obstruct what 72% of Floridian's voted to allow. These two crucial issues position me to help the voters and residents of this state more successfully than my opponents.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered as the Commissioner who fought for her constituency and Florida consumers every day that I was in office. I want to be remembered as the Commissioner who was able to successfully get medical marijuana to our sick residents, especially our elderly and our brave veterans. And finally, I would hope to be remembered as the Commissioner who had the foresight and vision that forever changed, how we do agriculture in Florida.

Website: nikkifried.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Jeffrey Duane Porter

Age: 59

Candidate's family: Wife Cindy Porter

Occupation: Mayor of Homestead

Education: Miami Dade College

Political experience: Current Mayor of Miami-Dade County's 5th largest city.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I will bring common sense solutions to Florida's problems.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

My number one priority is protecting our farmers and ranchers from getting entangled in a tariff war that will hurt our local businesses and laborers due to President Trump's risky strategies involving NAFTA and other Countries. My second priority is to ensure that our elderly population are not being taking advantage of by criminals who perpetrate schemes that involve telemarketing, gasoline skimming, and identity theft. Finally, my third priority is to audit the Agricultural and Consumer Services department to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse due to the twenty years in office that the Republicans have controlled this important office.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only candidate running for office that has actually run a government. As Mayor of Miami-Dade County's 5th largest city I will bring my executive experience and leadership to this important Cabinet position that by opponents simply do not possess.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like my legacy to be that no one remembered me at all. I wish to go to Tallahassee and serve the good people of Florida as I have done as Mayor of Miami-Dade County's fifth largest city. I am not a public servant because I wish to be self-important I serve because I want to help my fellow Floridian's.

Website: Porter4Florida.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Roy David Walker

Age: 33

Candidate's family: Arlene Walker, Pat Walker, Casey Burdett, Christy Small

Occupation: Biological Scientist

Education: Master in Environmental Policy and Management

Political experience: Committeeman P006

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Bringing Science Back, Consumer Protection, and Clean Water

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Protection of the environment and water, consumer protections, and grow the

economy.

I will apply science base policies by hiring and listening to leading experts in the field and will develop policies that will protect our environment and water.

I will improve consumer protection by elevating the department with a Deputy Commissioner overseeing Consumer Services. This will allow for improved consumer protection when it comes to food safety, gas pump inspection, Do Not

Call list, etc.

I will grow our economy by helping our farmers with investment in research for citrus greening, education on the latest technology for growers, and connection with resources. By protecting our environment and water, tourism will increase,

and jobs will be created. This will bring income to our economy. Florida's economy is dependent on our environment.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

First off, I am an outsider compared to my opponents. I am a Scientist without any special interest connection. One of my opponent is a lobbyist for 7-8 years. The other one has been in politics for years. As an outsider, I will not be influenced by special interest.

I am running on a platform to bring science back to Tallahassee. The current government is not protecting our environment or water. As a Scientist, I understand the harmful effects of toxic green algae to public health, to our fishing industry, and to tourism. This is unlikely to change if we elect a Commissioner of Agriculture who sells out to Big Sugar, and doesn't understand the complexity of this problem. I pledge No Big Sugar money and will work with leading experts in the field to address this problem on day one.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

The greatest accomplishment would be to restore the flow of rivers to the Everglades and maintaining clean water for future generations to enjoy.

Website: WalkerForFlorida.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Matt Caldwell

Age: 37

Candidate's family: Wife and Daughter

Occupation: Real Estate Appraisal

Education: BA, History, FGCU

Political experience: State Representative, 2010-2018

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Christian Conservative Constitutioanlist

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. It will be my priority as Commissioner of Agriculture to ensure concealed weapon permits are overseen by a professional who fully understands and upholds our 2nd Amendment rights guaranteed by the Constitution. As a candidate for Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture, I am the principled conservative in the race and have received the endorsement of the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) and Unified Sportsmen of Florida

During my time in the Florida Legislature, I helped the State improve the concealed weapon license program by partnering with the Tax Collectors and to expedite applications for active military and veterans. I will continue the legacy of protecting our 2nd Amendment rights because it's the right thing to do.

2. The economy is a top priority for all of us. We all know that jobs are created by innovators and risk takers…NOT the government! I'm committed to removing the burdens that hold us back, so that the free market can create the jobs we need. The No. 1 obstacle to successful small businesses? Government overreach and interference. I promise to get government out of the way so commerce rules, so businesses can be successful, and so we can thrive!

I will continue to advocate for the removal of barriers to economic growth, most particularly in non-sensical regulation and burdensome tax policy. Agriculture and our rural Florida are intertwined, and the Commissioner should advocate for well-rounded economic opportunities in our rural areas. For example, Florida loses out on manufacturing and processing facility jobs due to our tangible real estate tax structure. It is no coincidence that auto manufacturing locates across the border in Alabama and Georgia. Or take the recent boom in carrots in Suwannee Valley; yet the two major processors are in Thomasville and Lake Park.

I will work with my fellow Cabinet members & the Florida Legislature to ensure that we have a tax and business friendly community that will encourage investment in North and North Central Florida not just for farming land but for packaging, processing, and manufacturing-which will create thousands of jobs. We must make sure that our laws are business friendly and allow for investment in Florida versus our competing neighbors of Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

3. Water is our most important resource. It ensures the success of our state and it keeps us alive! As we grow from 20 million to 30 million residents, it's more important than ever before to balance the demands of growing cities with the needs of our farmers and our environment. The Commissioner of Agriculture must be a responsible steward of our valuable natural resources.

During my time in the Florida House, water policy was an area where I championed legislation and led the State in pursuing long-term solutions. In 2016, I carried the statewide Water Bill, which laid out policy goals for every region in the State. But that vision cannot be achieved without a true financial commitment. I will lead the State to partner with the districts, counties, and cities to construct and operate regional water supply facilities, including reservoirs, desalination, and re-use facilities. Building regional water supply facilities for urban use will relieve the pressure on the aquifer and surface water supplies, which are more than adequate to meet the need of rural and natural Florida

All of these demands for water in our state are not mutually exclusive. Urban, rural, and natural Florida can only be successful if they work together, not against each other. Residents and urban users require water for their homes and businesses, farmers require a natural resource for production and represent a third of the State's GDP; and tourists visit Florida's parks, lakes, rivers, and beaches to enjoy our unique state. Our state government must prioritize our needs, while respecting constitutionally protected property rights.

My experience as the chair of subcommittees and committees related to agriculture and natural resources will be invaluable in the political process out of which these solutions must come. As Commissioner, I will continue this work with farmers, businesses, the Cabinet, Legislature, Congress, and the President towards common-sense solutions on water and natural resource policy, as I have done throughout my career.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have always made a strong commitment to constituent services, understanding that in my role as State Representative, I was responsible for serving all 156,000 residents, not just the voters who supported me. I will carry this attitude forward in the role as Commissioner.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

My goal has always been to be remembered as a godly husband and father. If I fail in this mission, then everything else will have been for naught. In the role of Commissioner, I hope to look back and see a robust and responsive list of accomplishments that served the people of Florida well, including in the areas of jobs, water, and our 2nd Amendment rights.

Website: votecaldwell.org

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Denise Grimsley

Age: 58

Candidate's family: One daughter, Nicole; two wonderful grandchildren, Tyson and Jillian

Occupation: Administrator, Florida Hospital-Wauchula; VP, Grimsley Groves, Inc. (cattle and citrus operations)

Education: South Florida Community College, Vocational Certificate as a Licensed Practical Nurse (1979); Polk Community College (now Polk State College) A.S., Nursing (1983); Warner Southern College (now Warner University) B.A., Organizational Management (1999); University of Miami, MBA (2003)

Political experience: Hardee County Republican Executive Committee, Past Chair; Highlands County Republican Executive Committee, Past State Committeewoman; State Representative (2004-2012); State Senator (2012-Present)

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Fighting for farmers, against fraud, and to preserve the Second Amendment.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

#1 - Making Florida the most farmer-friendly state in the nation. I'll use the office to promote our state's diverse agriculture industry, and work to create policies that make it easier, not harder, to make a living on a Florida farm. We're faced with bad trade deals from the past, invasive pests and diseases coming into our state by the month; and, with an average age of a Florida farmer at 59, we need to get more young people into agriculture.

#2 – Fighting to protect Floridians from fraud and scams. I want to make the state's consumer protection functions user-friendly and understandable and then go after bad actors relentlessly and publicly. We are all being barraged by telemarketing and robo-calls, mostly from foreign crime syndicates. I fought for and passed the Florida Call Blocking Act into law this year, and I'm adamant about stopping these criminals.

#3 - Protecting Second Amendment rights through Florida's concealed carry program. I'll ensure that law-abiding Floridians' right to concealed carry becomes every criminal's worst nightmare.

I have outlined plans to accomplish all three in writing. You can read them all by visiting www.denisegrimsley.com/issues

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

became a nurse because I wanted to help people. When my dad became ill in the 1990s, I left nursing to return to the farm and also to run our petroleum distribution company and convenience store chain. We sold the company a few years ago, but I still have daily responsibility for the cattle and citrus operations at Grimsley Groves, Inc.. I am also an administrator for the same rural hospital in Wauchula where I was a candy striper as a teen.

I believe I offer a business manager's grip for efficiency, a leader's eye for opportunities, a grandmother's heart of compassion, a nurse's calm in crisis, and a farmer's faith that rains will come and crops will grow. The Department is in great shape, and poised for new challenges. I am ready to unfold a new strategy for rural Florida, serve my fellow farm and ranch families that need a voice, and protect consumers that are barraged by scam artists.

Taken together, and meaning no disrespect to other Republicans in the race, I think my background and outlook make me the best fit for service as the next commissioner.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope that after serving in this office, we will be nationally recognized for the way we support our rural communities, give our farmers and ranchers the tools they need to succeed, have zero tolerance for the frauds and scams that impact our consumers' daily lives, and make Floridians with concealed weapons permits confident in the process we administer when they obtain or renew one.

Website: denisegrimsley.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Mike McCalister

Age: 66

Candidate's family: 1 son

Occupation: Retired Military (33 yrs.) & Owner/Operator Tree Farm

Education: BS Major in Agriculture, Minor in Earth Science; PhD in Management

Political experience: none

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Protecting Florida's Families' Freedom, Food, Water and Animals.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. The most important issue facing the State of Florida is Protecting Florida Families' Freedoms, Food, Water & Animals.

2. Growing Florida's Jobs & Economy.

3. Eradicating Citrus Greening and Texas Palm Disease.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

A. Education:

1.) I have a B.S. degree with a major in Agriculture and a minor in Earth Science; these provide me serious and formal education in Agriculture, Water and Soils. These accredited curriculums included coursework in: Insect Control & Pesticide Use, Weed Control & Herbicide Use; Selection & Application of Fertilizers, Soil Science, Forests, Plant Propagation, Animal Husbandry, Rural Economics, Turf Management, Erosion Control and more.

2.) I have a Ph.D. in Management, which provides me advanced education and training in managing people, resources and organizations. Taught numerous MBA courses for NOVA.

3.) I completed the Harvard University Program on Sr. Executive Leadership at the JFK School of Government. Emphasis in Decision Making, Budgeting, Marketing, Personnel Mgmt.

4.) I completed the Command & General Staff College which is a Senior Service School of the U.S. Army and The Air war College (Distance Learning) for preparing senior military officers managing people, resources, operations and planning.

B. Agriculture License: I have possesd a Florida Agriculture Growers License for 12 years.

C. Agriculture Experience: I have owned and operated a small family palm tree farm for over 12 years. In this capacity I mix and apply chemicals (Fungicides, Insecticides, Pesticides, Fertilizers) water applications, Forestry Inspections, Disease Treatments, undergo Inspection by Florida Department of Agriculture and Forestry Service.

D. Logistical Experience Directly related to the Consumer Services Duties of the Commissioner

of Agriculture & Consumer Services:

1.) Was a Logisctics Officer (S-4) for an Engineer Battalion. In this position I was responsible for the oversight of /Food safety / Mess Halls, Water Purification and Supply, Weapons / Ammunitions, Vehicle Repairs / Maintenance, Fuels (Transport & Dispersements), Waste Disposal for 5 Engineer Companies.

2.) Served as a Logistical Support Commander for a military operation in Central America for a military Operation. This included the oversight of Food Preparation & Safety, Fuels & Lubricants, Water Supply, Waste Disposal, Vehicle Repairs / Maintenance, Weapons /Munitions.

E. Leadership and Operations Experience: Over 30 years of Leadership positions and experiences including:

1.) Platoon Leader, Executive Officer, Company Commander, C-E Operations Officer.

2.) Deputy Chief of Training, Doctrine & Education in The Center for Operations, Plans & Policy at HQ of the United States Special Operations Command.

F. Environmental Management Experience: Served as the Environmental Officer for the Florida National Guard. In this position I was responsible for the Environmental Inspections & Oversight of all National Guard Facilities throughout the State of Florida. Conducted Environmental Inspections to ensure DEP Regulations were being followed in items to include: Fuels / Oils / Lubricates, Vehicle Washing, Waste Water recycling, Hazardous Materials, etc.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Protecting Florida's Families' Freedom, Food, Water and Animals and Growing our jobs and economy through Agriculture.

Website: mikemccalister.com

Social media: Facebook

Baxter Troutman

Age: 52

Candidate's family: Troutman

Occupation: President & CEO, Labor Solutions

Education: BA, Florida Southern College

Political experience: FL House of Representatives, District 66, 2002-2010

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Protect & promote Florida Agriculture to Keep Florida Growing.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Water, Citrus Greening, and NAFTA.

Water is Florida's most precious natural resource, and we must continue working to develop innovative solutions to address our water supply and clean our waterways. The issue, in my opinion, is never solved; its managed.

Having Agriculturalists at the negotiating table when developing water policy is important. Agriculture is no longer the number one consumer of water in Florida, but the industry still remains a favorite scapegoat when debating water issues. I commend the current administration for bringing farmers and ranchers to the table, and I look forward to building on those efforts.

As a lifelong farmer and rancher, I've implemented Best Management Practices (BMPs) and other conservation methods at my ranch in order to conserve water and take care of my land. Smart approaches to land management need to be encouraged statewide as we work together to make certain we have abundant, clean drinking water to meet the needs of generations to come. Farmers have demonstrated an ongoing ability to do more with less, and we must continue to support them in these efforts.

Citrus greening is a horrible plant disease that has caused incredible damage to Florida's agriculture industry. It was first discovered in the Sunshine State in 2005, when growers found the associated bacteria affecting groves in Homestead & Florida City. The disease attacks the infected plant's vascular system and prevents it from producing ripe fruit. It has since spread to every commercial citrus-growing county in Florida.

Our famed citrus industry is struggling to cope with the impacts of greening. Production is down 70%, and input costs have tripled. This is not sustainable, and we must continue to work on solutions before it's too late. While on the campaign trail, we've heard from growers and non-growers about the devastating effect greening has had on the economy. I've likened the negative effects to a "pebble in the pond" ripple. Although we see the tangible evidence in green, unripe fruit and dying citrus trees, the impacts statewide don't stop there. Banks, insurance companies, fuel companies, chemical supply companies, contract labor businesses, citrus processing plants – and all the other industries that directly or indirectly support our citrus industry – are experiencing challenges as a result of greening.

I'm the only candidate in this race with real-world experience dealing with this threat and its impacts. I bought my first citrus grove over thirty years ago, and since then I've remained an active grower and cattle rancher.

As Commissioner of Agriculture, I will stay laser-focused on tackling greening and the other diseases plaguing Florida's agriculture industry. We must provide confidence that Florida's leaders will wake up each day understanding the struggle our agriculture community is going through with greening. Livelihoods are at stake, and whether you're a hibiscus grower in Southeast Florida or a citrus grower in Polk County, I'm ready to be your champion in Tallahassee.

And finally, NAFTA. Florida's agriculture community began feeling the pain the moment NAFTA was implemented in the 1990s. The deal has sacrificed "minor crop" states for the benefit of others. Florida crop-growers such as those in the tomato industry have been absolutely decimated as a result. Our farmers don't want more deals that leave them behind, I am encouraged by President Trump's leadership on this issue. Future negotiations must include fair treatment for minor crop states that rely on the production of fruits and vegetables.

We have suffered because Florida's market has been flooded with cheap and often inferior produce. This hurts our homegrown producers' ability to effectively market products at a reasonable price. Ultimately, this negatively affects Florida's economy through the weakening of our iconic industries. As a general rule, I support free markets and am opposed to tariffs. However, Florida's production agriculturalists must have the opportunity to compete on a fair playing field. Countries using unfair trade practices must be punished immediately and effectively.

Although I don't support NAFTA as-is and would endorse a withdrawal from the deal if better terms aren't negotiated, I'm hopeful The White House will find a middle ground that addresses our concerns without needing to reach that final tipping point. I'm concerned that unintended consequences from unilateral trade actions could result in progress being left on the table. We recently saw increased tariffs on certain Chinese products lead to a threat against U.S. soybeans, and I don't want our farmers to end up in the middle of a political tit-for-tat on the international stage.

We must do all we can to make Florida's agriculture industry as competitive as possible in the global marketplace. Trade deals provide a framework for international commerce, but they don't exist in a vacuum. We must also streamline regulation, invest in research and marketing, and support the growth of logistics opportunities for our products by prioritizing infrastructure and ports modernization. By doing all of these things, Florida's second-biggest economic driver can continue to feed our state, country and world.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I bring a combined 30+ years of production agriculture and business experience unique to my candidacy. No one in this race -- republican or democrat -- has the agricultural and private sector reputation I bring to the race.

I'm a lifelong citrus grower and cattle rancher from Polk County. In 1997 I opened a staffing company and have spent the last twenty-one years helping 52,000 Floridians find jobs.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

As Commissioner, I will ensure taxpayer dollars are spent prudently. In business, things that get measured, get done, and people must be held accountable. I envision establishing a reporting structure that measures outcomes and expectations while creating a working environment that demands accountability, productivity, ands success.

Website: baxtertroutman.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

