Ballots reviewed, dueling lawsuits filed as recount looms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the margins in the races for U.S. Senate, Florida governor and the state's commissioner of agriculture continue to narrow, accusations are flying and elections offices across Florida are preparing to begin recounts.

Outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Scott alleged without citing any evidence that elections officials in South Florida are trying to "steal" the election for Democrats. On Thursday night, the outgoing Republican governor who has claimed victory in his U.S. Senate race again incumbent Democratic Bill Nelson, filed a lawsuit against the supervisors of elections in two South Florida counties, asking the court to order the supervisors to turn over several records detailing the counting and collection of ballots.

Scott also asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the way the ballots were being handled and counted in those two counties.

"I will not stand idly by as unethical liberals try to steal this election from the great people of Florida," Scott said. “Every Floridian should be concerned there may be rampant fraud happening in Palm Beach and Broward counties. And the supervisors, Brenda Snipes (Broward) and Susan Bucher (Palm Beach County), cannot seem to say how many ballots still exist."

On Friday, Nelson's re-election campaign filed a lawsuit against Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner over vote-by-mail ballots and the process used to validate them, arguing that it leaves the decision to the "untrained opinions" of poll workers to determine "whether signatures match."

An attorney for Nelson on Friday compared Scott's request to use of a state law-enforcement agency to investigate the actions of elections officials to a "Third World dictatorship." Nelson's attorney Marc Elias, who has been involved in recounts across the country and has become a target of Republicans claiming Democrats are trying to "steal" the election, made the comment as ballots continued to be counted in Scott's bid to unseat Nelson.

Scott's thin lead over Nelson narrowed from about 56,000 Tuesday night to just over 15,000 on Friday morning, falling to 0.18 percent of nearly 8.1 million votes cast. Florida law requires a recount if the margin is within one-half of 1 percent.

"I would expect when we go into a machine recount and then a hand recount, right now the results are unknown who has won, and if I had to place a bet, I would say it is more likely than not Sen. Nelson will prevail in a recount," Elias said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump tweeted: "Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach. Florida voted for Rick Scott!"

Trump also said it was possible the federal government could get involved in the Florida vote count. "All of the sudden they are finding votes out of nowhere," he said. "What's going on in Florida is a disgrace."

Rick Scott was up by 50,000+ votes on Election Day, now they "found" many votes and he is only up 15,000 votes. "The Broward Effect." How come they never find Republican votes? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

A midday Friday emergency hearing on Scott's motion in a West Palm Beach courtroom, Judge Krista Marx ordered that any damaged ballot that Bucher or her Broward County staff throws out will need to go in front of the canvassing board.

Marx also ordered Bucher to provide a list by 4 p.m. Friday of everyone who voted by provisional ballot.

The margin in the race for governor between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum has also narrowed to just over 36,000 votes, within the one-half percent difference that would trigger a recount. The race has tightened considerably since Gillum conceded to DeSantis on Tuesday night.

Gillum's campaign said it has hired attorney Barry Richard, who represented President George W. Bush in the 2000 recount, and is monitoring the situation. Gillum's campaign said his initial concession Tuesday night was based on "best information available about the number of outstanding ballots" at the time.

"Since that time, it has become clear there are many more uncounted ballots than was originally reported," the campaign said. "We are committed to ensuring every single vote in Florida is counted."

DeSantis declined to discuss prospects for a recount, telling reporters he's "very proud to be elected."

The campaign would only say, "We're working really hard on the transition."

Republican secretary of agriculture candidate Matt Caldwell finished election night with a razor-thin lead over Democrat Nikki Fried. As votes have trickled in over the last three days, Fried took the lead, by fewer than 3,000 votes, according to numbers posted by the Florida Division of Elections.

Once Florida counties submit their unofficial election results to the Department of State -- due at noon Saturday -- Secretary of State Ken Detzner, a Scott appointee, will review the results and decide whether to order recounts.

Vote counting continues statewide

In elections offices across the state, provisional ballots and some overseas ballots that are given an extended deadline to arrive are still being counted. Duval County Supervisor of Election Mike Hogan said that should wrap up Friday, then they'll prepare for whatever is next.

"If the call comes that we can start on the weekend, then we will try to start on the weekend," Hogan said. "We are doing everything we can to get everything in position. We know it’s going to happen."

St. Johns County's elections office already has plans for it's canvassing board meet at 9 a.m. Monday through Wednesday to oversee a recount.

Not again

Florida's is a perennial swing state, and many of its elections have been decided by the thinnest of margins since 2000, when Florida decided the presidency by 537 votes in a contest that took more than five weeks to sort out. Still, the state has never seen so many dead heats in one year.

Sarah Revell, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of State, didn't know of any other recount in a governor or Senate race in state history.

Like 2000, the counting process has turned contentious.

Florida was mocked for its handling of the infamous 2000 recount. At the time, the state lacked uniform rules for how to proceed. That has changed, with the Legislature passing a clear procedure on how a recount should be conducted.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.