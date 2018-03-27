Expert: See a snake? Leave it alone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A photo taken by a News4Jax viewer of a diamondback rattlesnake in Oakleaf has gone viral, and the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is helping answer some of the questions brought to light about the reptiles.

Up close and personal, rattlesnakes at the zoo stayed curled up and in the corner of the exhibit. Emily Fyfe, the senior herpetology keeper at the Jacksonville Zoo, said they're typically shy.

"He can definitely tell how large we are and exactly where we are in this exhibit," Fyfe said. "He's not rattling. He's just saying completely still and quiet."

When shown the photos of the snake found in Oakleaf, she said it was larger than typical diamondback rattlesnakes. She said people may see more of them, as they breed during the spring.

Rattlesnake bites could be deadly. A man was critically injured in 2017 when he was bitten in the face in Putnam County. In 2014, a 4-year-old boy in Bryceville died when he was bitten by a timber rattler in his backyard.

There are six venomous snakes native to Florida, including:

Diamondback rattler

Timber rattler

Pygmy rattler

Coral snake

Copperhead

Water moccasin

According to the CDC, there are on average about five snakebite deaths in the U.S. every year. Fyfe said snakes are a valuable part of the ecosystem and should be left alone in their habitat.

People bitten by a venomous snake should immediately go to the hospital to receive antivenom. Experts say do not hesitate to call 911.

