Fans welcome new security measures at Raines High football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New security measures were in place at Duval County high school football games Friday night.

Fans were happy to see the beefed up security -- including metal detectors, security wands and more police officers -- when they showed up for the first football game of the season at Raines High School. Caution tape was even trapped around trees in front of the stadium so people wouldn't drive up.

"It’s the best thing they could have ever did, to be honest, to keep us safe," said Alexesis Singleton-Roberts, whose son plays in the band.

After last year's shooting outside the stadium, she said she felt safe knowing the security measures were in place.

“I know it was a long line, but just knowing that we’re here safe and without guns coming in here, I believe everyone should be thankful and happy," Singleton-Roberts said.

The new security did create a line to get into the game at Raines High.

"Something needs to be done to speed up the process because I almost missed the first half of the game trying to get in," football parent Robert Jones said. "(It took) almost an hour and a half.”

RELATED: Emphasis on safety at Duval County high school football games |

Safety changes, new start times at Duval County football games

The games also start earlier this season. The one at Raines High started at 6 p.m.

Singleton-Roberts said she feels the safety measures will set the tone for the rest of the season.

“We don’t want to be in no mess," she said. "We don’t’ want to see nobody hurt, killed or anything, just come by to have a good time with your family."

Though the Vikings lost 40-15 to the Jones High School Tigers, fans believe the new security in place was a win.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.