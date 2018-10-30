FDLE launches public safety app to track sex offenders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched a new mobile app to help you keep your family safe ahead of Halloween.

The public safety app has several different features that make it easy for people to see where sexual offenders have registered in neighborhoods in Florida.

“I can’t think of a better time to launch this app,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen. “I hope all parents will download this before going trick-or-treating and then use it often to help keep their families safe or to report suspicious activity.”

According to FDLE, the app also allows you to search active AMBER, Missing Child and Silver Alerts, search wanted persons or stolen vehicle information, search unsolved cases in Florida and submit a tip about suspicious activity.

To download the free app, search “FDLE Mobile App” in the Google Play Store or “FDLE” in the Apple App Store. FDLE reminds users the app should never be used in an emergency.

It is important to note, if you are trying to use the interactive map to look up registered sexual offenders and predators, you do need to have your location services on. The FDLE mobile app does not track your location or store your personal information.

