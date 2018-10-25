How to check your Halloween trick-or-treating route for sex offenders

As you're finalizing your children's costumes and making other last-minute preparations for Halloween next week, you might one to add another item to your checklist: making sure there are no sex offenders on your trick-or-treating route.

The FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator Database allows anyone to search where offenders might be in their neighborhood, by putting in their address, ZIP code and then selecting anywhere from a 1/4-mile to a 5-mile radius.

Jump to rules for your county: Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay,

Flagler, Putnam, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Union

Here are the steps to search for nearby offenders:

Go the FDLE database (Click here).

Type your address into the neighborhood search.

Select the radius you wish to search in the drop-down window (1/4 mile, 1/2 mile, 1 mile, 2 mile, 3 mile, 4 mile, 5 mile).

Click the "Search" button to show results.

If you click on an icon on the map, it will show a pop-up box with the name, address and picture of the offender or predator.

You can also switch to a list view by clicking "Show List." The list includes how far the offender or predator lives from you and a link to their FDLE flyer.

The flyer includes descriptive information, and when/why the person was labeled a predator or offender. The flyers can be downloaded as PDFs and printed.

The list view also offers a link to "track offender." For more information on the Florida Offender Alert System and how to sign up, click here.

On top of knowing where sex offenders might be living, some parents might be interested to know what local rules are in place governing what offenders can and cannot do on Halloween.

We've compiled a county-by-county breakdown of those rules and regulations below, along with what area sheriff's offices are planning as far as enforcement and alternative safe events for families.

Duval County

In Duval County, sex offenders and predators are not allowed to wear costumes or masks at any time of year that might entice or lure children.

They also are required to avoid any contact with children related to Halloween and to post a sign in front of their homes that reads “No candy or treats here,” from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.

There are even regulations about the size of the letters on the sign and how visible it must be from the street.

Offenders must also turn off exterior lights around their homes and walkways after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 and cannot use any Halloween decorations.

Offenders who don't comply can face a fine up to $500, up to 60 days in jail or both.

The Sheriff's Office has a preplanned operation to check on the more than 2,000 sexual predators and offenders in the county and make sure they're complying with the city's ordinances regarding Halloween.

For more specifics on the regulations, click here.

St. Johns County

In St. Johns County, sex offenders are not permitted to participate in any holiday event involving children, including distributing candy on Halloween or wearing costumes that might attract children.

Offenders must avoid all contact with children related to Halloween, must post a sign that says, “No candy or treats at this residence,” must turn off all exterior lights after 5 p.m. on Halloween and cannot display any Halloween decorations.

Any offender caught not following the ordinance in their county can face a fine up to $500, up to 60 days in jail or both.

Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the department's SPOT team goes around the county each year on Halloween making sure those who fall under the county ordinance are complying with the rules. He said the team changes its tactics and patterns every year to be sure offenders don't know exactly when they'll be stopping by.

St. Johns County also has an option for parents to track when sex offenders move into an area. Parents can go to the SJSO Offender Watch page and put in addresses where they plan to trick-or-treat, or that they visit often or where their kids spend a lot of time and then sign up for email alerts to get notified when sex offenders move into those areas. For more information, email spot@sjso.org.

For more on the St. Johns County rules, click here.

Nassau County

Just as in St. Johns, sex offenders in Nassau County are not permitted to participate in any holiday event involving children, including distributing candy on Halloween or wearing costumes that might attract children.

Offenders must avoid all contact with children related to Halloween, must post a sign that says, “No candy or treats at this residence,” must turn off all exterior lights after 5 p.m. on Halloween and cannot display any Halloween decorations.

Any offender caught not following the ordinance in their county can face a fine up to $500, up to 60 days in jail or both.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said his department checks every month as well as during Halloween to be sure offenders are complying with the law.

The Sheriff's Office also posts signs in front of sexual predators' homes during Halloween to warn children and parents not to trick-or-treat there, Leeper said.

For more on the Nassau County ordinance, click here.

Clay County

Clay County does not have a specific ordinance prohibiting offenders from participating in Halloween activities, but the Special Victims Unit of the Clay County Sheriff's Office monitors offenders and predators and will go around reminding those on parole or probation of the specific rules they are under regarding Halloween.

Clay County deputies encourage parents to check the FDLE website or go the Crime Watch page on ClaySheriff.com to search for offenders and predators who might be on their trick-or-treating route.

To find the Crime Watch page, go to ClaySheriff.com and click on Community Crime Map under the News menu.

From there, parents can type in a specific address, click the buffer option to set a radius around their home (500 feet to 5 miles), and then click the sex/known offender option under the Offenders menu to check for offenders. The map allows users to zoom into the street level to see exactly where offenders live.

The Green Cove Springs Police Department's annual Trunk or Treat event will be from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27 at 1001 Idlewild Ave. The Police Department and Clay County Fire and Rescue will have vehicles on site. There will also be a scare tent for those brave enough to enter.

Visitors can bring a canned good to be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket. Pre-wrapped candy donations will also be accepted prior to the event.

For more information, click here.

Flagler County

According to Public Affairs Officer Brittany Kershaw, Flagler County deputies are tasked with visiting the homes of the county's sex offenders who have Halloween restrictions included in their probation.

The visits are to make sure the offenders are complying with the regulations, which include turning their exterior lights off, not handing out candy and not displaying any Halloween decorations.

Putnam County

According to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Allison Waters-Merritt, deputies will be making contact with sexual predators and sex offenders in Putnam County in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

They will follow up with spot checks on Halloween and will be checking addresses for all registered offenders to make sure they are complying with state laws.

She said sex offenders and predators on probation are required to follow specific terms regarding holidays, which can vary by case. Those found to not be in compliance can be charged with violating their probation.

Baker County

Maj. Randy Crews said sex offenders and predators in Baker County are not permitted to give out candy or display decorations and must have their exterior lights off on Halloween night.

Crews said the Baker County Sheriff's Office partners with the felony probation team in the county to check on offenders and predators who are on probation and make sure they are following the guidelines assigned to them.

The Sheriff's Office will also be going around to the homes of registered offenders in some of the neighborhoods frequented by trick-or-treaters and posting signs that read, “No Candy Here.”

Bradford County

Capt. Dawn McKinley, who works at the Bradford County Jail, said flyers are sent to all sex offenders in the area reminding them not to turn their porch lights on or display Halloween decorations or anything that might entice children to come to their door for trick-or-treating.

She said no local ordinance prevents offenders from participating in Halloween, but those still on probation are under specific guidelines regarding interacting with children.

Because of strict city ordinances regarding sex offenders living in Starke, most offenders in Bradford County are living in the county's rural areas where trick-or-treating is less common, McKinley said.

She also said law enforcement in the county encourage families to participate in the annual Great Pumpkin Escape event downtown from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27, in lieu of old fashioned trick-or-treating. The event is much safer for children and features a public safety event including the sheriff's office, emergency services, and local fire and police departments, McKinley said.

She added that extra patrols will be out at the event and that they will be watching specifically for any sex offenders who might show up.

Columbia County

Sgt. Murray Smith said the Columbia County Sheriff's Office is active throughout the year in letting the public know where sexual predators live in their area. He said deputies make mandatory announcements on social media whenever a predator enters the county, and any child care facility within a mile of where they live is notified face-to-face by a detective.

He said he encourage parents to check the FDLE website (see info above) to find any predators or offenders in their neighborhoods and to sign up for alerts that will tell them if any move into the area.

The Sheriff's Office also sends out a Halloween safety bulletin, which includes advice to trick-or-treat only in neighborhoods where the family is familiar with who lives in the area.

Smith said that while Columbia County's ordinance might not name Halloween specifically, predators do have to follow rules year round about not enticing children to come to their homes.

The detective in charge of the county's sexual predator tracking unit will also be coordinating some increased patrols.

Union County

Because of the county's regulations, no sexual predators can move into Union County, only sex offenders, Capt. Lyn Williams explained.

He said sex offenders in the county are not required to place signs in front of their homes but they are told to turn their lights off and not decorate their homes for the community trick-or-treating event from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

He said the county's offender unit will be out patrolling both before and during the trick-or-treating event to make sure offenders are in compliance and not enticing any children.

The event will also include a "Trunk or Treat" in the parking lot next to the Little Rainbow's Learning Center. Small businesses can sponsor "trunks" for candy giveaways, and there will be patrol units on site and throughout the community for trick-or-treating.

Union County will also have a big festival event Saturday, Oct. 27, at the prison. The guards in the housing areas will pass out candy, and there will be music, snacks, games and bounce houses.

Williams said the event offers a safe, well-lit place away from roads for families to come enjoy some Halloween fun.

Williams suggested parents check their neighborhoods on the FDLE sex offender search page and sign up for alerts through the Florida Offender Alert System, which notifies users when offenders move into a particular area.

