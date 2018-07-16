It's final week of early voting in Georgia's runoff

ATLANTA - It's the final week of early voting in the July 24 runoff primary in Georgia. Residents in the Glynn, Ware and Camden County area can vote early at predetermined times and locations through Friday.

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp wants voters to take advantage of early voting.

“Voters have yet another chance to get to the polls and make important decisions on who will represent their respective parties in November. Let’s be sure to take full advantage of the right to choose our leaders on this and every opportunity," said Kemp.

So far, Georgia voters have cast 99,202 early ballots in the contests to decide who will advance to the November general election in a number of races.

Republicans will have runoff contests for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and state House districts 19, 36, 97, 102, 105 and 141. Democrats can vote in runoffs for U. S. House districts 6 and 7, state school superintendent, and state House Districts 111 and 144.

Voters who have already casted a Democratic or Republican primary ballot, they can only vote in that same party’s primary runoffs. If voters did not vote in the primary or cast a nonpartisan ballot, they can vote in either political party’s runoffs.

All precincts in Georgia will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can find their polling locations and view a sample ballot on the secretary of state’s My Voter Page or the GA SOS app.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.