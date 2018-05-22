Primary results: Governor, statewide, congressional, statehouse races

Primary races where the top candidate does not reach 50 percent of the vote will be decided in a July 24 runoff.

The winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries for governor will face independent Larry Odom and Libertarian Ted Metz in November ballot.

The winner of the party primaries for lieutenant governor will face off in November.

Libertarian Smythe Duval will face the winner of the Republican and Democratic primaries for secretary of state in the November election.

Libertarian Donnie Foster will face the winner of the primaries for insurance commissioner in November.

