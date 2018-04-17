Georgia Politics

Georgia Primary voter's guide: Statewide, statehouse races

Candidates on the ballot from the statehouse to the courthouse

Voters will vote in the May 22 primary in Republican and Democratic primaries to set the tickets for the November General Election. Here's a look at the races on the ballot.

Governor

Gov. Nathan Deal is in the final year of his second term. Seven Republicans and two Democrats are running in the May primaries hoping to take Georgia's top job.

  Republicans

  

  Democrats


Independent Larry Odom and Libertarian Ted Metz will appear on the November ballot with the winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Lieutenant Governor

Casey Cagle is leaving the post he has held since 2007.

  Republicans

  

  Democrats

 

Secretary of State

Brian Kemp is leaving this job to run for govenor.

  Republicans

  

  Democrats


Libertarian Smythe Duval will face the winner of the primaries in the November election.

Insurance Commissioner

Ralph Hudgens, Georgia's insurance commissioner and fire marshal since 2010, is not seeking re-election.

  Republicans

  

  Democrats

 


Libertarian Donnie Foster will face the winner of the primaries in November.

State School Superintendent

  Republicans

  

  Democrats

 

Labor Commissioner

  Republicans

  • MARK BUTLER - Seeking his third term as Georgia's commissioner of labor. He faces no Republican opponent.
  

  Democrats

 

Public Service Commissioner - District 3

  Republicans

  • CHUCK EATON is running for another term as public service commissioner
  

  Democrats


The winner of the primary will face libertarian Ryan Graham in the November General Election.

Public Service Commission - District 5

  Republicans

  

  Democrats


The winner of the party primaries will face Libertarian John Turpish in November.

House Congressional District 1 - Representing Coastal Georgia

  Republicans

  • JASON CARTER is seeing a second term in the U.S House
  

  Democrats

State House 178 – Represents Appling, Brantley, Pierce and Wayne counties

  Republicans

  • FRANKLIN ROZIER - Republican - Attorney/farmer
  • STEVEN MEEKS - Republican - Farmer
  

 

State House 180 – Representing parts of Camden, Charlton and Ware counties Republican

  Republicans

  

  


Local races on the May 22 primary ballot
