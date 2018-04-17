Georgia Primary voter's guide: Statewide, statehouse races

Voters will vote in the May 22 primary in Republican and Democratic primaries to set the tickets for the November General Election. Here's a look at the races on the ballot.

Governor

Gov. Nathan Deal is in the final year of his second term. Seven Republicans and two Democrats are running in the May primaries hoping to take Georgia's top job.



Independent Larry Odom and Libertarian Ted Metz will appear on the November ballot with the winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Lieutenant Governor

Casey Cagle is leaving the post he has held since 2007.

Secretary of State

Brian Kemp is leaving this job to run for govenor.



Libertarian Smythe Duval will face the winner of the primaries in the November election.

Insurance Commissioner

Ralph Hudgens, Georgia's insurance commissioner and fire marshal since 2010, is not seeking re-election.



Libertarian Donnie Foster will face the winner of the primaries in November.

State School Superintendent

Labor Commissioner

Republicans MARK BUTLER - Seeking his third term as Georgia's commissioner of labor. He faces no Republican opponent. Democrats FRED QUINN - Democrat - Senior financial manager analyst

- Democrat - Senior financial manager analyst RICHARD KEATLEY - Democrat - College professor

Public Service Commissioner - District 3

Republicans CHUCK EATON is running for another term as public service commissioner Democrats JOHN NOEL - Small business owner

LINDY MILLER - Businesswoman

JOHNNY C. WHITE - IT consultant



The winner of the primary will face libertarian Ryan Graham in the November General Election.

Public Service Commission - District 5

Republicans JOHN HITCHENS III - Solar advocate

- Solar advocate TRICIA PRIDEMORE - Small business owner Democrats DAWN A. RANDOLPH - Consultant

DOUG STONER - Business owner



The winner of the party primaries will face Libertarian John Turpish in November.

House Congressional District 1 - Representing Coastal Georgia

Republicans JASON CARTER is seeing a second term in the U.S House Democrats BARBARA A. SEIDMAN - Democrat - retired

LISA M. RING - Democrat - Community organizer

State House 178 – Represents Appling, Brantley, Pierce and Wayne counties

Republicans FRANKLIN ROZIER - Republican - Attorney/farmer

- Republican - Attorney/farmer STEVEN MEEKS - Republican - Farmer

State House 180 – Representing parts of Camden, Charlton and Ware counties Republican

Republicans JASON SPENCER - Physician assistant from Woodbine

- Physician assistant from Woodbine STEVEN SAINZ - Executive director



Local races on the May 22 primary ballot

