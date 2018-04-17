Georgia Primary voter's guide: Statewide, statehouse races

Voters will vote in the May 22 primary in Republican and Democratic primaries to set the tickets for the November General Election. Here's a look at the races on the ballot.
Governor
Gov. Nathan Deal is in the final year of his second term. Seven Republicans and two Democrats are running in the May primaries hoping to take Georgia's top job.
|
Republicans
|
Democrats
Independent Larry Odom and Libertarian Ted Metz will appear on the November ballot with the winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries.
Lieutenant Governor
Casey Cagle is leaving the post he has held since 2007.
|
Republicans
|
Democrats
Secretary of State
Brian Kemp is leaving this job to run for govenor.
|
Republicans
|
Democrats
Libertarian Smythe Duval will face the winner of the primaries in the November election.
Insurance Commissioner
Ralph Hudgens, Georgia's insurance commissioner and fire marshal since 2010, is not seeking re-election.
|
Republicans
|
Democrats
Libertarian Donnie Foster will face the winner of the primaries in November.
State School Superintendent
|
Republicans
|
Democrats
Labor Commissioner
|
Republicans
|
Democrats
Public Service Commissioner - District 3
|
Republicans
|
Democrats
The winner of the primary will face libertarian Ryan Graham in the November General Election.
Public Service Commission - District 5
|
Republicans
|
Democrats
The winner of the party primaries will face Libertarian John Turpish in November.
House Congressional District 1 - Representing Coastal Georgia
|
Republicans
|
Democrats
State House 178 – Represents Appling, Brantley, Pierce and Wayne counties
|
Republicans
|
State House 180 – Representing parts of Camden, Charlton and Ware counties Republican
|
Republicans
|
Local races on the May 22 primary ballot
Camden/Charlton counties | Glynn County | Ware/Brantley/Clinch counties | Pierce County