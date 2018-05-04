Fire destroys home of man who killed deputies

BELL, Fla. - The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office says a fire has destroyed the home of the man who shot and killed two deputies, then himself. Fire officials are not saying if it was intentional or accidental.

The fire was put out shortly before midnight Thursday.

The home is in Bell, about a 20-minute drive from the Trenton restaurant where John Highnote shot and killed Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey.

Highnote is said to have lived alone at the house. Neighbors told News4Jax they rarely if ever saw him out and about.

