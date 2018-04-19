2 deputies killed in Gilchrist County were ambushed

Authorities say the person who shot and killed two deputies in a Trenton restaurant went back to his Jeep and killed himself.

TRENTON, Fla. - Two deputies were shot and killed inside a Trenton restaurant Thursday afternoon when a gunman walked up and fired through the window, according to the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. at Ace China restaurant at the intersection of State Road 26 and East Wade Street. Sources told News4Jax that the gunman is walked out to his Jeep and killed himself.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted it had "suffered a terrible tragedy." The tweet added: "No suspects are at large. Further updates will be posted later."

The gunman has not been named.

According to the Sheriff's Office, "It remains an active criminal investigation with no apparent motive or indications as to why this tragedy occurred."

Deputies and the State Attorney's Offices in neighboring Alachua and Lee County counties were assisting in the case. The Florida Highway Patrol was also helping at the scene.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz is with his deputies and their families, notifying additional loved ones. He is expected to speak to reporters at 7 p.m. News4Jax.com will carry that news conference on air and online.

According to FDLE statistics, 30 deputies work for the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office.

A medical examiner investigator with the Alachua County Medical Examiner's Office told News4Jax it was told to process three bodies in Trenton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it had agents headed to Trenton.

"All of our thoughts are with @GCSOFlorida and the many responding agencies at this time," FDLE tweeted.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and their citizens over the tragic loss of two deputies.”

In 2014, Gilchrist County was the scene of another tragedy when a man shot and killed his daughter and six grandchildren in the town of Bell. Sheriff Bobby Schultz III now has to deal with the loss of two of his deputies.

Condolences poured in through the afternoon from federal, state and local officials and agencies, including President Donald Trump.

My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of the two @GCSOFlorida deputies (HEROES) who lost their lives in the line of duty today. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office expresses its sincere condolences to the two Gilchrist County, FL deputies shot and killed in the line of duty today. Thoughts and prayers for the family, friends, and the entire Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office. @GCSOFlorida pic.twitter.com/qVsInjWhiF — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 19, 2018

State officials, including Gov. Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi have issued statements about the killings, with the governor offering, "any state support they may need."

“My heart breaks with the tragic news of two Gilchrist County deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty," Bondi wrote.

Our prayers go out to the brave deputies in Gilchrist County who died in service to our state. Please keep their families and the Sheriff's Dept in that close knit community in your thoughts. — Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) April 19, 2018

