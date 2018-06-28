News

Florida man casually rides lawn mower through Jacksonville

Just another day in Duval County

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's just another average day in Duval County. 

A man was captured on video waiting in traffic on Blanding Boulevard and 103rd Street on the Westside while on a tractor. He seems to be minding his business, but all the attention is on him. 

Looks like ever farmers can't escape rush hour traffic! 

On Wednesday, another man was seen riding a lawn mower on the interstate in a dangerous stunt. 

