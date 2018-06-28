Florida man casually rides lawn mower through Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's just another average day in Duval County.

A man was captured on video waiting in traffic on Blanding Boulevard and 103rd Street on the Westside while on a tractor. He seems to be minding his business, but all the attention is on him.

Looks like ever farmers can't escape rush hour traffic!

On Wednesday, another man was seen riding a lawn mower on the interstate in a dangerous stunt.

